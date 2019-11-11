It’s one thing to play a soldier in a movie or t.v. show. It’s a whole different feeling to experience that world in real life. Each and every day, unnamed and unrecognized soldiers put their lives on the line to keep us safe. And every year, on November 11th, we celebrate our Veteran’s Day and pay our respects to those who serve and protect. The long list of those who have risked their lives for freedom includes some of the most well known and well loved celebrities and entertainers of all time.

From the “King of Rock & Roll” to a girl who was truly “Golden,” join RadarOnline.com for a special look back in appreciation at some of the most famous celebs ever to serve the stars and stripes.