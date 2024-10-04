Clive Davis 'Freaking Out' Over Diddy Lawsuits: Music Mogul 'Not Sleeping Well' Amid Fears 'Truth Will Finally Be Exposed About Decades-Old Friendship With Rapper'

Music mogul Clive Davis is in full-blown panic mode as the heat around Sean 'Diddy' Combs intensifies.

An insider told RadarOnline.com that a top attorney has warned high-profile accomplices of Combs are about to be named in a new wave of lawsuits—and the names are expected to shock everyone.

Davis, 92, helped launch 54-year-old Combs' career decades ago, but a recent video surfaced showing the former Columbia Records president acting as if he didn't know who the rapper was.