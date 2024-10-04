Clive Davis 'Freaking Out' Over Diddy Lawsuits: Music Mogul 'Not Sleeping Well' Amid Fears 'Truth Will Finally Be Exposed About Decades-Old Friendship With Rapper'
Music mogul Clive Davis is in full-blown panic mode as the heat around Sean 'Diddy' Combs intensifies.
An insider told RadarOnline.com that a top attorney has warned high-profile accomplices of Combs are about to be named in a new wave of lawsuits—and the names are expected to shock everyone.
Davis, 92, helped launch 54-year-old Combs' career decades ago, but a recent video surfaced showing the former Columbia Records president acting as if he didn't know who the rapper was.
A source close to the situation told us: "Clive is freaking out.
"He’s not sleeping well, haunted by the memories of what he and Diddy got up to together.
"Now, he’s terrified that the truth might come out."
Anyone who turned a blind eye could be in serious trouble.
The source added: "Davis, once Diddy’s close friend and collaborator, is now questioning everything.
"Davis throwing himself a party while Whitney Houston’s warm body remained a few flights upstairs will look like nothing compared to what he got up to with Diddy."
Since Combs was arrested on sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges, scrutiny has been cast on celebrities who were once close to the Bad Boy records founder.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Hollywood elites were said to be "quaking in their boots" over "what might come next" following Combs' indictment.
Investigator Hannibal Darby noted: "While the media is focusing on baby oil Diddy's indictment, the real story isn't broken yet.
"Behind the scenes, Hollywood is in panic mode. Executives, producers and celebrities are all fearing what might come next. Because this scandal is bigger than Diddy."
He added: "I believe that Diddy's case is on the Jeffrey Epstein level.
"This could unravel something much bigger and drag a lot of high-profile names with it."
Meanwhile, another sources said federal prosecutors have offered deals to new witnesses in order to secure grand jury testimony against the rapper as they work on a superseding indictment that would trump his original three charges.
Various forms of immunity from prosecution are among the offers on the table if the witnesses are suspected of being involved in criminality.
Insiders said feds are "far more focused on nailing Combs" than targeting those in his inner circle who may have engaged in prostitution or drug-taking at his "Freak Offs" or “enabling” his alleged assaults,
Our source said: "These witnesses and others are so crucial to the prosecution of Combs that they’re being offered 'Proffer Agreements.'"
The proffer agreements – also called 'Queen for a Day" offers – are a written pact between prosecutors and a defendant or prospective witness, which allows them to give the prosecutor information about an alleged crime – while limiting lawmakers' abilities to use the information provided.
The source added: "Being a 'Queen for a Day' is not necessarily a form of immunity, but rather, it often involves a deal for leniency in exchange for a witness's voluntary cooperation.”
