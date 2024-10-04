Diddy Doom: Prosecutors Offering Deals to New Witnesses to Secure Damning Grand Jury Testimony Against 'Sex Beast' Rapper

Federal prosecutors are dangling a string of sweeteners to accusers of Sean 'Diddy' Combs in exchange for their testimony — offering them various forms of immunity from prosecution if they squeal against the one-time music mogul, sources have told RadarOnline.com.

Various forms of immunity from prosecution are among the offers on the table if the witnesses are suspected of being involved in criminality.

The feds are “far more focused on nailing Combs” than targeting those in his circle who could have committed crimes such as prostitution or drug-taking at his "Freak Offs" or “enabling” his alleged assaults, the insiders added.