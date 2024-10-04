Diddy Doom: Prosecutors Offering Deals to New Witnesses to Secure Damning Grand Jury Testimony Against 'Sex Beast' Rapper
Federal prosecutors are dangling a string of sweeteners to accusers of Sean 'Diddy' Combs in exchange for their testimony — offering them various forms of immunity from prosecution if they squeal against the one-time music mogul, sources have told RadarOnline.com.
Various forms of immunity from prosecution are among the offers on the table if the witnesses are suspected of being involved in criminality.
The feds are “far more focused on nailing Combs” than targeting those in his circle who could have committed crimes such as prostitution or drug-taking at his "Freak Offs" or “enabling” his alleged assaults, the insiders added.
Our source said: “These witnesses and others are so crucial to the prosecution of Combs that they’re being offered 'Proffer Agreements'.”
The so-called proffer agreements are also known as "Queen for a Day" offers.
They are a written pact between prosecutors and a defendant or prospective witness, which allows them to give the prosecutor information about an alleged crime – while limiting lawmakers' abilities to use the information provided.
Our insider added: “Being a 'Queen for a Day' is not necessarily a form of immunity, but rather, it often involves a deal for leniency in exchange for a witness's voluntary cooperation.”
Another source joked: “It's a get out of jail free card!”
The insiders spoke out after we broke the story of how the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York is still presenting a raft of evidence against 54-year-old Bad Boy Records founder Combs to the grand jury that was impanelled earlier this year.
The feds are now working on a superseding indictment that would trump the three-count one of racketeering, prostitution, and sex trafficking filed against Combs on September 17.
- Diddy Warned Not to Testify at Sex Trafficking Trial: Lawyer Reveals Why Taking the Stand Will Do Rapper 'More Harm Than Good'
- Desperate Diddy Appeals $50Million Bail Denial in Third Attempt at Freedom From Brutal Brooklyn Jail
- Even Drug Dealers Ran Scared from Diddy's Wild 'Freak Offs'! Pusher Admits 'I Got the F--- Out of There' After Witnessing 'Gay Rapper Ketamine Orgy'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Among the evidence being presented is an account from a male sex worker who alleged the shamed music titan flew him across the U.S. to one of his depraved “freak off” orgies around May last year.
One insider connected to the case, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said it was unlikely prosecutors would turn against witnesses such as the escort.
They said feds are instead set to offer him and other non-prosecution or deferred prosecution deals in return for them providing “valuable and truthful information” about Combs' sordid private world.
RadarOnline.com has been told the male sex worker currently working with feds met with them on September 25 and inked a proffer agreement that allowed him to speak without the fear of prosecution.
Our source added: “He wouldn’t have done it if the 'Queen for a Day' arrangement had not been on the table.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the self-confessed male escort has claimed Combs courted him to participate in a “Freak Off” — the drug-fueled orgies during which the father-of-seven is said to have regularly masturbated.
According to prosecutors, the rapper also “often electronically recorded ” the now-infamous parties.
Another source told RadarOnline.com: “Evidence was presented to the grand jury about Diddy’s association to the witness.
“The line of questioning focused on how their association formed, the extent of their association, and whether the association was confined to one geographical location or whether the witness was flown from one location to another.
“The prosecutors are particularly focussed on whether Diddy or others connected to him made payments to the witness, and how those payments were facilitated.”
The feds have claimed Diddy’s 'Freak Offs' occurred regularly, and sometimes lasted multiple days — often involving sex workers.
Witnesses have alleged the orgies occurred at mansions or in hotel rooms with heavy security surrounding them.
They also involved heavy drug use, gallons of alcohol, and large quantities of baby oil and lubricants, it's alleged.
The world was stunned when law enforcement officers pounced on Combs after a months-long and detained him while he was at a Manhattan hotel in late September.
He was charged as part of a sprawling indictment that accused him of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution — a menacing list of crimes that, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, now seems bound to be eclipsed as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York ramps up its probe into the jailed rapper.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.