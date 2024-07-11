Diddy's Mom Hospitalized: Experiencing Chest Pains Believed to Be 'Stress-Related' Over Son's Mounting Legal Woes
Sean "Diddy" Combs' mother, Janice Combs, was rushed to the hospital this week with what she believes to be stress-induced chest pains, according to a new report.
RadarOnline.com has learned that she is apparently going to remain in the hospital for at least another day for further testing and observation to make sure her health and well-being does not take a further decline.
Janice is receiving medical care in South Florida, TMZ reported, and Diddy was fortunately in Miami at the time, so he dashed to the hospital to be by her side.
Insiders said that Janice believes the symptoms are related to anxiety over her son's mounting legal issues, including the federal investigation and multiple civil lawsuits.
Janice has her own residence in Miami, but has been supporting Diddy and spending quality time with her son in recent months following the federal raids on his Los Angeles and Miami homes.
Diddy has been keeping a low profile amid the damning allegations against him, often being photographed with close friends and family members, like Janice and his kids.
A source told the outlet of Janice, "He's her comfort in this."
Diddy has been trying to blow off some steam it seems, going water rafting and boarding his private jet during recent outings prior to his mom's hospitalization.
New lawsuits have continued to be filed after Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura made jaw-dropping claims about their relationship and the abuse she endured in a bombshell lawsuit settled in November 2023.
CNN later leaked footage of him physically assaulting Cassie in 2016 at a hotel. Diddy apologized for his past behavior toward Cassie, without naming her directly in his video post, but has denied wrongdoing in his other cases.
As we previously learned, Cassie's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, blasted Diddy yet again after the mogul was hit by a fresh lawsuit filed by former adult film star Adria English, who alleged that Combs hired her to have sex with revelers at some of his parties and allegedly threatened to blackball her and her boyfriend if she didn't do what he asked.
"I don't think white water rafting will prepare him for the choppy waters that lie ahead," Wigdor declared.
English's attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd also sounded off, "After seeing Defendant Combs white water rafting and jetting around on his personal plane, seemingly enjoying life despite all the atrocities he has caused and has been accused of by countless individuals over decades, Mrs. English is even more motivated to ensure justice prevails."