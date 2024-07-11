Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News

Tiniest of Victims: 6-Year-Old Alabama Girl Killed by Illegal Alien in DUI Crash

6-Year-Old Girl Dies in Alleged DUI Crash in Alabama: Police
Source: Baldwin County Jail; MEGA

Zelvin Gomez was allegedly driving 20 miles over the speed limit and almost three times the legal drinking limit when he crashed, killing a 6-year-old girl, police said.

By:

Jul. 11 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A 6-year-old girl in Alabama has succumbed to her injuries after she was involved in a car crash with a Hoduran illegal immigrant driving with a blood alcohol level almost three times the legal limit, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The crash took place around 3 a.m. on July 8 in Summerdale, according to Front Page Detectives.

Article continues below advertisement
Washington Woman Beaten by 2 Females in Road Rage Incident: Cops
Source: UNSPLASH

The alleged attack took place in Seattle after the victim accidentally cut off the suspect's vehicle.

On that night, 25-year-old Zelvin Gomez was driving, while the girl, his girlfriend and their dog were passengers in the car, police said.

Gomez and his girlfriend got into an argument, so she and the dog left the vehicle and he continued driving with the 6-year-old girl still in the vehicle.

6-Year-Old Girl Dies in Alleged DUI Crash in Alabama: Police
Source: MEGA

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. when Gomez hit a fence and allegedly flipped the car, authorities said.

Prosecutors said Gomez was driving 68 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone.

Gomez then hit a fence, causing the vehicle to flip and the girl was ejected from the vehicle and then pinned under the car, authorities said.

Article continues below advertisement
6-Year-Old Girl Dies in Alleged DUI Crash in Alabama: Police
Source: UNSPLASH

The girl was airlifted to the hospital, where she eventually died from her injuries.

MORE ON:
NEWS

First responders were able to free the girl and she was airlifted to a hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries on July 9, police told WALA.

Meanwhile, Gomez was taken into custody and investigators determined his blood alcohol level was .22 — nearly three times the legal limit in Alabama, authorities said.

Article continues below advertisement
6-Year-Old Girl Dies in Alleged DUI Crash in Alabama: Police
Source: UNSPLASH

Gomez was arrested and his charges upgraded to manslaughter after the girl's death, police said.

Gomez was originally charged with driving under the influence and first-degree assault, police said. He was being held on a $150,000 bond.

After the girl passed away, Gomez was also charged with manslaughter.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

According to police, Gomez entered the U.S. illegally and applied for asylum. However, his application was denied and he remained in the country.

Officials said a detainer has been placed on him so that immigration authorities can deal with him.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.