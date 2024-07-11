Tiniest of Victims: 6-Year-Old Alabama Girl Killed by Illegal Alien in DUI Crash
A 6-year-old girl in Alabama has succumbed to her injuries after she was involved in a car crash with a Hoduran illegal immigrant driving with a blood alcohol level almost three times the legal limit, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The crash took place around 3 a.m. on July 8 in Summerdale, according to Front Page Detectives.
On that night, 25-year-old Zelvin Gomez was driving, while the girl, his girlfriend and their dog were passengers in the car, police said.
Gomez and his girlfriend got into an argument, so she and the dog left the vehicle and he continued driving with the 6-year-old girl still in the vehicle.
Prosecutors said Gomez was driving 68 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone.
Gomez then hit a fence, causing the vehicle to flip and the girl was ejected from the vehicle and then pinned under the car, authorities said.
First responders were able to free the girl and she was airlifted to a hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries on July 9, police told WALA.
Meanwhile, Gomez was taken into custody and investigators determined his blood alcohol level was .22 — nearly three times the legal limit in Alabama, authorities said.
Gomez was originally charged with driving under the influence and first-degree assault, police said. He was being held on a $150,000 bond.
After the girl passed away, Gomez was also charged with manslaughter.
According to police, Gomez entered the U.S. illegally and applied for asylum. However, his application was denied and he remained in the country.
Officials said a detainer has been placed on him so that immigration authorities can deal with him.