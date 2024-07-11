PHOTOS: Oprah's Incredible Weight Loss Transformation Revealed — See Before and After
Oprah Winfrey recently flaunted her svelte figure in Idaho after attending a conference, showcasing her incredible weight loss transformation in a chic belted ensemble, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The media mogul was spotted out and about earlier this week in her white monochromatic outfit consisting of a long-sleeved top, high-waisted cargo pants and sneakers, sporting an over-the-shoulder purse and sunglasses as she chatted with news correspondent Van Jones and longtime pal Gayle King.
Winfrey was in good spirits while leaving the Allen & Company Sun Valley event, smiling from ear to ear as the group chatted amongst themselves in photos obtained by The Sun.
The star previously spoke about her fitness journey with PEOPLE, revealing she has been body-shamed countless times over the years but refuses to succumb to the scrutiny.
Winfrey also candidly shared that she added a weight-loss medication to her regimen.
"It was public sport to make fun of me for 25 years," she confessed last December. "I have been blamed and shamed, and I blamed and shamed myself."
Winfrey said she felt compelled to change the narrative after being publicly mocked. "I was on the cover of some magazine and it said, 'Dumpy, Frumpy and Downright Lumpy,'" she shared. "I didn't feel angry. I felt sad. I felt hurt. I swallowed the shame. I accepted that it was my fault."
Winfrey said she began hiking and increasing her cardio after knee surgery. "I could eventually hike three to five miles every day and a 10-mile straight-up hike on weekends," she added. "I felt stronger, more fit and more alive than I'd felt in years."
"I eat my last meal at 4 o'clock, drink a gallon of water a day, and use the WeightWatchers principles of counting points," Winfrey continued. "I had an awareness of [weight-loss] medications, but felt I had to prove I had the willpower to do it. I now no longer feel that way."
Winfrey said that she even recommended weight loss medications to others before giving it a try herself.
Ozempic and Wegovy have taken over Hollywood in recent months, with many stars opening up about their experience using the prescription drugs known to have a substantial impact on weight loss.
"Obesity is a disease. It's not about willpower — it's about the brain," Winfrey said during the interview.
In May, Winfrey shared a clip of actress Busy Phillips detailing her own self-love journey and how she freed herself from the shame.
"Wear whatever color you want. Get in the picture!" she captioned the clip. "Open up to the breadth and depth and possibilities of your life."