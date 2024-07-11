"It was public sport to make fun of me for 25 years," she confessed last December. "I have been blamed and shamed, and I blamed and shamed myself."

Winfrey said she felt compelled to change the narrative after being publicly mocked. "I was on the cover of some magazine and it said, 'Dumpy, Frumpy and Downright Lumpy,'" she shared. "I didn't feel angry. I felt sad. I felt hurt. I swallowed the shame. I accepted that it was my fault."

Winfrey said she began hiking and increasing her cardio after knee surgery. "I could eventually hike three to five miles every day and a 10-mile straight-up hike on weekends," she added. "I felt stronger, more fit and more alive than I'd felt in years."