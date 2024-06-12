'Very Serious': Oprah Winfrey Rushed to Hospital After Weight Loss Drug Reveal

King clarified on Instagram that Oprah was not hospitalized: "She was sidelined with a stomach virus that caused such dehydration that she went to the hospital to get an IV drip. I thought I made that clear but next thing I know I’m surprised to see headlines that scream 'Oprah’s hospitalized!' (She was NOT!) And I’m bombarded with calls asking if Oprah is okay. The answer is yes!"

"I was in the emergency room. I was so dehydrated. I had drymouth, and I couldn't keep enough water down to get hydrated, so I went to the emergency room for that. I'm not 100. I'm on my way to 100. Five people in my household had the same," Oprah told King in a video call. "I was too weak to get on the plane ... Everybody I've ever know that has access to my email has called me to say, 'Are you alright?' Thanks!"

“Ms. Winfrey is recovering following a stomach virus and received an IV due to dehydration at the recommendation of her doctor,” a representative for Winfrey told USA TODAY in an emailed statement on Tuesday. “She is resting and feeling better every day.”