Never-Ending Reality Feud: Luann de Lesseps Claims Bethenny Frankel 'Used Her Daughter to Get to Me'

Composite image of Bethenny Frankel, Bryn Hoppy, Luann de Lesseps
Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram

Bethenny and Frankel and Luann de Lesseps were all smiles at a Hamptons July 4 weekend party but de Lesseps says Frankel used her daughter for a social media op and then blocked her.

By:

Jul. 11 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Luann de Lesseps claims a friendly reunion with rival Bethenny Frankel at a July 4 weekend party in the Hamptons was a ruse, accusing Frankel of having an ulterior motive, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The two former Real Housewives of New York stars gathered for the event which has seemingly reignited a long-running feud.

In his podcast "Naughty But Nice with Rob Shuter," the national gossip columnist dished with Delaina Dixon from Diva Gals Daily about what went down at the shindig hosted by talent agent Jason Weinberg.

hamptons
Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram

Everyone smiled for pics and videos that Frankel posted to her Instagram account, but then de Lesseps revealed the former RHONY star blocked her and didn't share the pics with her as promised.

“It actually gets quite nasty,” Shuter spilled, saying, “In a shocking twist Luann is revealing that she is still blocked by Bethenny on social media despite their friendly encounter,” and that she’s “calling out Bethenny for being dishonest and having a reunion stunt.”

"She said Bethenny used her daughter to get to her and there wasn’t a genuine connection."

Shuter went on to say how Frankel, 53, uploaded a video with her 14-year-old daughter, Bryn. “So Bethenny involved her daughter … and uploaded a video showing her daughter posing with the Countess.”

Because of that video and a bunch of photos that she took, Shuter said de Lesseps, 59, “felt like there was a glimmer of hope.

“This was lovely the video was really sweet… but now that she’s watched the video a few times, Luann says she feels crushed and used. And she said Bethenny used her daughter here to get social media clout.”

De Lesseps spoke directly about the encounter with Dorinda Medley on SiriusXM’s Reality Checked to promote her “Marry F Kill” cabaret tour.

She said that Frankel “sent her daughter over to bridge the gap between us. I mean, I’m like, well of course I’m gonna be nice to the daughter. She’s adorable, very cute kid and I was happy to see her you know … and then she took the pictures, of course.”

luann
Source: MEGA

De Lesseps said Frankel used her 14-year-old daughter, Bryn, to "bridge the gap" between them and take pics at the Hamptons bash, but that it was just a ruse.

She continued, “Emma Roberts is there. Poor thing. She’s innocent and these pictures are going around and I go, ‘Will you send me the pictures that you took?’ I said, ‘You know, listen it was great to see you…”

She then goes on to say, “And of course, she doesn't share the pictures with me. Of course not. She had to post them first and get everybody picking up on the thing and then she's got me blocked on Instagram. I'm like what the hell?”

Frankel did post the pictures on her Instagram – lots of happy, smiling photos and a video with Luann and Bryn.

luann
Source: @countessluann/Instagram

"Of course, she doesn't share the pictures with me... What the hell?" de Lessep said of Frankel.

Followers were quick to pick up on the issue. One wrote, “Heavy on the Luann pics, how come she’s not tagged? Did one of you block the other. 🤔”

Frankel then responded, “YUP. lol.”

