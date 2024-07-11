Because of that video and a bunch of photos that she took, Shuter said de Lesseps, 59, “felt like there was a glimmer of hope.

“This was lovely the video was really sweet… but now that she’s watched the video a few times, Luann says she feels crushed and used. And she said Bethenny used her daughter here to get social media clout.”

De Lesseps spoke directly about the encounter with Dorinda Medley on SiriusXM’s Reality Checked to promote her “Marry F Kill” cabaret tour.

She said that Frankel “sent her daughter over to bridge the gap between us. I mean, I’m like, well of course I’m gonna be nice to the daughter. She’s adorable, very cute kid and I was happy to see her you know … and then she took the pictures, of course.”