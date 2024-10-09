Justin Timberlake ‘Marriage Crisis': 'Cry Me A River' Singer Suddenly Axes Gig After It's Revealed He Was Out With Female Pal Night Of DUI Arrest
Justin Timberlake's marriage to Jessica Biel is in crisis after the singer cancelled a concert amid claims he was with another woman on the night of his DUI arrest.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Sexy Back star, 43, told fans he was postponing Tuesday night's concert in Newark, NJ, due to an injury.
But his announcement comes just days after it was revealed he was enjoying the company of his ex-business partner and his wife's stylist Estee Stanley when he got caught drink-driving.
Timberlake's 12-year marriage was already "stained" according to sources after the singer was snapped holding hands with movie co-star Alisha Wainwright, 35, during a boozy night out in November 2019.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Justin's life has been steadily unravelling since his DUI arrest.
"His wife is really clean-living and after he was caught holding hands on a night out with another woman, things were already strained.
"This arrest and the fact he was with a female friend the night it happened has really brought things to a head.
"There's no other way to say it that his marriage is now in crisis."
The Mirrors hitmaker is currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.
Announcing to his fans on Instagram he was cancelling Tuesday’s concert, he wrote: "I'm so sorry to postpone tonight's show.
"I have an injury that is preventing me from performing. I'm so disappointed to not see you all - but I'm working to reschedule ASAP."
He added: "I promise to make it up to you and give you the show ya'll deserve.
"Thank you guys for understanding. Appreciate your support always."
Tension within his marriage ramped up after it was discovered Timberlake was with Stanley on the night of his arrest.
The Trolls star was at the Hamptons in June when he was busted for drunk driving in Sag Harbor after leaving The American Hotel where he allegedly had one martini.
Stanley previously styled Biel, as well as A-listers including Demi Moore, Brad Pitt and Penelope Cruz for red carpet events.
She even hosted Biel and Timberlake's engagement party at her own Los Angeles home in 2012.
The same year, she also launched a line of home goods with Timberlake called HomeMint.
Timberlakescaid at the time: "This was really a collaboration with Estee.
"I don’t think I would do it if we weren't in it together. We've known each other for a long time and have worked together on my homes - we really have a like-minded vision."
Timberlake swerved through a stop sign on the night of his arrest and was pulled over by a cop, who he famously told under his breathe: "This is going to ruin the tour."
When the young cop, who didn't recognize the Bye, Bye, Bye crooner asked "what tour?" he responded: "The world tour."
In September, Timberlake, who had refused a breathalyzer, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of driving while alcohol impaired and was ordered to pay a $500 fine with a $260 surcharge, author a public service announcement, and do 25 hours of community service.
