Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > General Hospital

'General Hospital' and 'Risky Business' Star Nicholas Pryor Dead Aged 89 After Cancer Battle: 'He Was an Actor's Actor'

nicholes pryor dies disney entertainment
Source: Disney

General Hospital actor Nicholas Pryor has died at the age of 89.

By:

Oct. 9 2024, Published 12:59 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Famed character actor Nicholas Pryor – who played Tom Cruise's father in Risky Business and Kathleen Robertson's dad on Beverly Hills, 90210 – has died aged 89 after a battle with cancer.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood veteran, who also appeared in the General Hospital spin-off series Port Charles – passed away in his Wilmington, North Carolina home – with his widow announcing his death by sharing a note written by the actor.

Article continues below advertisement
nicholas pryor dies disney entertainment
Source: Disney

Pryor also starred in Risky Business.

The humble message, which Pryor said was to be delivered to media after his death – and which was shared by his actress widow Christine Belford – said: "Nicholas Pryor was enormously grateful to have been, for nearly 70 years, a working actor."

Article continues below advertisement
nicholas pryor death disney general entertainment
Source: Disney

The actor died on Monday in his home in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Article continues below advertisement

Jon Lindstrom, Pryor's co-star on General Hospital and Port Charles, also broke the news of his death on Instagram.

He said: "It is my solemn task to announce the passing of the great Nicholas Pryor."

The actor added Pryor was "an actor's actor, and an exceptional friend".

Article continues below advertisement
nicholas pryor disney entertainment

Pryor's other roles included a part on Beverly Hills, 90210.

MORE ON:
General Hospital

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Pryor's years on General Hospital spin-off Port Charles led to a successful career in daytime soap operas, including appearances on The Secret Storm, The Edge of Night, All My Children, Another World and Love Is a Splendored Thing.

His career also included stints on the silver screen.

In addition to his notable role alongside Cruise in Risky Business, Pryor also starred in 1975's Smile, The Gumball Rally, Airplane!, Damien: Omen II, as well as Robert Downey Jr.'s father in Less Than Zero.

Article continues below advertisement

He was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on January 28, 1935.

Pryor was introduced to theater while attending the all-boys Gilman School and Yale University.

His craft was developed on stage with the Drummond Players in Baltimore and later he took his talents to the Camden Hills Theatre in Maine, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and the Star Theatre in Minneapolis.

Shortly after graduating from Yale in 1956, Pryor made his Broadway debut in 1957.

Article continues below advertisement
tom cruise
Source: MEGA

One of Pryor's most memorable roles was playing Tom Cruise's father in 'Risky Business'.

Article continues below advertisement

The legendary actor shared the Broadway stage with Karl Madden in The Egghead; Joan Bennett in Love Me a Little; Leon Ames in Howie and Diana Douglas in The Highest Tree.

After leaving Broadway for a career in TV and movies, he returned to the stage in the 70s with roles in That Championship Season and Thieves.

He married his fourth wife, Christine Belford, in July 1993. The pair met while working on Beverly Hills: 90210 together.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.