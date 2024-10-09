'General Hospital' and 'Risky Business' Star Nicholas Pryor Dead Aged 89 After Cancer Battle: 'He Was an Actor's Actor'

Famed character actor Nicholas Pryor – who played Tom Cruise's father in Risky Business and Kathleen Robertson's dad on Beverly Hills, 90210 – has died aged 89 after a battle with cancer.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood veteran, who also appeared in the General Hospital spin-off series Port Charles – passed away in his Wilmington, North Carolina home – with his widow announcing his death by sharing a note written by the actor.