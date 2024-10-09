Lawyer Warns Diddy's Guilty A-List Pals Are Facing Day of Reckoning — and Declares They're Paying Off Victims to Buy Their Silence
A list of celebrities associated with Sean 'Diddy' Combs' controversial "Freak Off" parties have reportedly chosen to settle with the sexual abuse victims involved.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a lawyer in the case against the rapper sent out demand letters to several A-list celebrities asking them to reveal any information or knowledge they had about Diddy's infamous parties.
Attorney Tony Buzbee released a statement directed toward the celebs on Monday, October 7, and said: "If you were attending one of these parties ... and you attended before, or you knew what was going to happen – that is, you knew that a particular drug was being used in drinks that were causing people to be coerced and taken advantage of – and you were there in the room or you participated or you watched it happen and didn't say anything or you helped cover it up, in my view, you have a problem."
The attorney's strategy revolves around holding those who were aware or involved in the "Freak Off" parties accountable.
He emphasized the potential repercussions, stating: "All of these individuals have exposure here. Who will be named when they will be named, all that will come out in due course."
Buzbee underlined the option for implicated individuals to settle with the victims in order to maintain anonymity in the controversy.
The Texas lawyer said: "In every single case, especially cases like this, we collect our data, collect our evidence, do our due diligence, spend time with the victim, and then because it's in the best interest of the victim, we attempt to resolve these matters without the filing of a public lawsuit, and we have done that already."
Buzbee told TMZ: "We've done that with a handful of individuals, many of which you've heard of before, and we'll continue to do that."
He also said some celebs had received demand letters but would not settle.
The lawyer told reporters in Houston, Texas: "We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates.
"The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there's a lot of names.
"It's a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make d--- sure that we're right before we do that."
The attorney said he will begin filing lawsuits in various states within "the next 30 days".
