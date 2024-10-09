Lawyer Warns Diddy's Guilty A-List Pals Are Facing Day of Reckoning — and Declares They're Paying Off Victims to Buy Their Silence

The attorney's strategy revolves around holding those who were aware or involved in the "Freak Off" parties accountable.

He emphasized the potential repercussions, stating: "All of these individuals have exposure here. Who will be named when they will be named, all that will come out in due course."

Buzbee underlined the option for implicated individuals to settle with the victims in order to maintain anonymity in the controversy.

The Texas lawyer said: "In every single case, especially cases like this, we collect our data, collect our evidence, do our due diligence, spend time with the victim, and then because it's in the best interest of the victim, we attempt to resolve these matters without the filing of a public lawsuit, and we have done that already."