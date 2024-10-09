Curse of the Kennedys: Robert Kennedy's Widow Ethel, 96, Hit With Stroke Amid Son's Sexting Scandal: 'She's Surrounded By Family'
Ethel Kennedy is recovering in hospital after suffering a stroke.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 96-year-old widow of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy was hit by the health scare while she was sleeping.
The stroke comes after her son Robert F. Kennedy Jr had an alleged affair with journalist Olivia Nuzzi which threatens to end his marriage to wife Cheryl Hines.
Her grandson Joe Kennedy III wrote on X: "She was brought to an area hospital, where she is now receiving treatment.
"She is comfortable, she is getting the best care possible, and she is surrounded by family.
"She is, as you may know, a strong woman who has led a remarkably fulfilling life. We are here looking after her."
Joe shared Ethel's stroke followed an enjoyable summer from spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to having lunch and dinners with family and visiting the pier.
Joe added: "It has been a gift to all of us and to her as well."
Ethel is the sister-in-law of the former President John F Kennedy.
With her husband, who served as attorney general under his brother's administration, Ethel had 11 children.
She became a widow at the age of 40 when her Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated while running for the presidency.
After, Ethel founded the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights non-profit in her husband's honor.
Ethel's involvement in human rights organizations, including the Coalition of Gun Control, earned her the Congressional Medal of Freedom in 2014.
When President Barack Obama presented her with the honor, he remarked that her "love of family is matched only by her devotion to her nation".
RadarOnline.com revealed this week Ethel’s son RFK Jr.'s strained marriage with his wife appears to be cooling after Hines was pictured with her wedding ring back on.
She previously ditched the band following her husband’s alleged sexting scandal.
The sighting comes days after close friends of the Curb Your Enthusiasm star believed an official split was looming.
A source told DailyMail.com: "Cheryl found ten years of marriage with Bobby to be 'spicier and a lot of laughs'.
She adored being a member of America's royal family and having the famous Kennedy name attached to hers, but now she's thoroughly embarrassed and furious about his adulterous actions they believe she wants out."
The insider added: "Cheryl was always very aware that Bobby had a long history of womanizing.
"She herself had become very publicly involved with him when he was still married to his second wife, so his playing around wasn't anything new to her.
"However, she firmly believed Bobby, in his seventh decade and with political aspirations, finally had his sex demons under control, and appeared settled down in their seemingly bucolic southern California domestic life.
"But she now feels totally blindsided and humiliated. His affair with that woman, Olivia Nuzzi, has wreaked-havoc on their marriage.
"If Cheryl has her way, Bobby could be a three-time loser in marriage.
"She's considering divorce because Bobby's out-of-the-blue sexting affair with a woman four decades his junior has definitely curbed her enthusiasm about their tumultuous union."
