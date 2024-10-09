Curse of the Kennedys: Robert Kennedy's Widow Ethel, 96, Hit With Stroke Amid Son’s Sexting Scandal: 'She's Surrounded By Family'

The stroke comes after her son Robert F. Kennedy Jr had an alleged affair with journalist Olivia Nuzzi which threatens to end his marriage to wife Cheryl Hines .

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 96-year-old widow of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy was hit by the health scare while she was sleeping.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr is attempting to save his marriage following alleged affair.

Her grandson Joe Kennedy III wrote on X: "She was brought to an area hospital, where she is now receiving treatment.

"She is comfortable, she is getting the best care possible, and she is surrounded by family.

"She is, as you may know, a strong woman who has led a remarkably fulfilling life. We are here looking after her."