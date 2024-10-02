Fresh RFK Jr Affair Scandal Erupts: Flop US President Wannabe Hit With Accusations He Had Flings with 'Multiple Women' During Failed White House Run
Three women claim to have had "romantic relationships" with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. when he was running for president.
RadarOnline.com can reveal those close to Kennedy fear the new allegations could "jeopardize" his position in Donald Trump's White House campaign.
Two sources with direct knowledge of the three women's accounts shared texts to outlets revealing details about the alleged relationship with RFK Jr.
The women, associated with Children's Health Defense, an anti-vaccine group Kennedy chairs, have shared their experiences via text messages following the scandal involving the former presidential candidate and New York magazine correspondent Olivia Nuzzi.
One of the women detailed her alleged relationship with Kennedy earlier this year.
The Kennedy Campaign has denied the allegations and claimed he hadn't had any romantic relationships outside of his marriage to actress Cheryl Hines.
Kennedy ended his presidential campaign last month and endorsed Trump in the hopes of securing himself a role in a potential second Trump administration.
Several MAGA supporters have discussed Kennedy serving as secretary of Health and Human Services, a powerful cabinet-level position.
However, one source told Mediaite, "Trump is concerned that there are more women, and that more affairs will come out. Right now, they are waiting to see if the news cycle will blow over, but it won't, which has Trump reconsidering Bobby's value."
RFK Jr. was already rumored to be in trouble with the former president after he was critical of Trump's performance at the ABC presidential debate.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kennedy and Nuzzi had been allegedly "sexting" for several months after Nuzzi, 31, met with the Kennedy family scion for a November feature piece when he was still in the presidential race.
A source claimed the writer and RFK Jr.'s relationship was strictly digital but included risqué pics from the New York magazine correspondent.
Kennedy's team previously said he and Nuzzi only met in person "once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece".
The former Independent presidential candidate has a history of romantic entanglements and once kept a list of up to 43 rumored mistresses on his cellphone.
According to the New York Post, RFK Jr. had contact information for dozens of women in an alphabetical list under the letter "G", which his late second wife believed stood for "goomar", the Italian slang for mistress.