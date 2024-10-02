Fresh RFK Jr Affair Scandal Erupts: Flop US President Wannabe Hit With Accusations He Had Flings with 'Multiple Women' During Failed White House Run

Two sources with direct knowledge of the three women's accounts shared texts to outlets revealing details about the alleged relationship with RFK Jr.

The women, associated with Children's Health Defense, an anti-vaccine group Kennedy chairs, have shared their experiences via text messages following the scandal involving the former presidential candidate and New York magazine correspondent Olivia Nuzzi.

One of the women detailed her alleged relationship with Kennedy earlier this year.

The Kennedy Campaign has denied the allegations and claimed he hadn't had any romantic relationships outside of his marriage to actress Cheryl Hines.