Nuzzi Goes Nuclear: RFK Jr's Furious 'Lover' Olivia Twists Knife Into Ex By Telling FBI He Hacked Devices and Leaked Intimate Info
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s alleged lover had accused her ex-fiancé of leaking personal information after a months-long harassment and blackmail campaign.
RadarOnline.com can reveal New York Magazine political writer Olivia Nuzzi had claimed Ryan Lizza stole and hacked her personal devices in a new court filing.
Nuzzi, 31, was granted a no-contact order against Lizza, 50, on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.'s Superior Court after she claimed he harassed her following their breakup earlier this year.
According to the court docs, Nuzzi had accused Lizza of bringing "damaging information" to New York magazine.
She also filed a complaint with the with similar allegations.
The writer said she believes her ex started his alleged harassment campaign in order to blackmail her back into a relationship with him.
Lizza, who also covers Washington politics, has vehemently denied all allegations.
He told outlets: "I am saddened that my ex-fiancée would resort to making a series of false accusations against me as a way to divert attention from her own personal and professional failings. I emphatically deny these allegations and I will defend myself against them vigorously and successfully."
In the recent court filing, the writer claimed her ex-fiancé "explicitly threatened to make public personal information about me to destroy my life, career, and reputation — a threat he has since carried out".
Nuzzi was placed on leave by New York magazine after she admitted to having a personal relationship with RFK Jr. after profiling his presidential campaign in 2023.
According to sources, the two shared several "sext messages" and were intimate over FaceTime, with Nuzzi informing the insider of RFK Jr.'s "impressive" stamina.
The source revealed: "Olivia told multiple people that they told each other they loved each other (over the phone) every time they talked."
New York Magazine issued a public apology on September 19 and said: "(Nuzzi) is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers' trust."
In an email to the New York Magazine staff, editor-in-chief David Haskell revealed the relationship lasted nearly nine months, ended a few weeks ago, and that management only learned about it recently.
Kennedy's team previously said he and Nuzzi only met in person "once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece".
The former Independent presidential candidate has a history of romantic entanglements and once kept a list of up to 43 rumored mistresses on his cellphone.
According to the New York Post, RFK Jr. had contact information for dozens of women in an alphabetical list under the letter "G", which his late second wife believed stood for "goomar", the Italian slang for mistress.
