Nuzzi Goes Nuclear: RFK Jr's Furious 'Lover' Olivia Twists Knife Into Ex By Telling FBI He Hacked Devices and Leaked Intimate Info

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s alleged lover had accused her ex-fiancé of leaking personal information after a months-long harassment and blackmail campaign.

RadarOnline.com can reveal New York Magazine political writer Olivia Nuzzi had claimed Ryan Lizza stole and hacked her personal devices in a new court filing.

Nuzzi, 31, was granted a no-contact order against Lizza, 50, on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.'s Superior Court after she claimed he harassed her following their breakup earlier this year.