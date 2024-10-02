Kelly Clarkson 'Using Hit Talk Show to Get Revenge on Old Enemies' by Snubbing Agents' Pleas to Get Them on Her Show
Kelly Clarkson's most cherished perk since she has her own show is apparently to laugh at the stars who snubbed her when she was still just starting out.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Since U Been Gone singer remembers who wronged her in the past and snubs their agents when they want their clients to be on her hit daytime show.
Clarkson said: "People were like really mean to us because we were from a talent show. Like everyone was so rude to us, like on the red carpet, at the show. It was so bad. It was a horrible experience."
Since Clarkson, 42, became the first-ever American Idol winner, she has become one of pop's biggest female singers, scoring a dozen Number 1 hits, selling 45 million singles, and hosting her own gabfest on NBC.
Her Emmy-winning Kelly Clarkson Show launched its sixth season on Sept. 23, and Clarkson is still keeping score.
An insider said: "Even actors sneered at Kelly and other American Idol winners because Idol was drawing a bigger audience than their scripted TV shows, and they held it against her.
"They saw Kelly as a pre-manufactured star who didn't pay her dues."
The source added Clarkson is getting the last laugh because some of those stars now have agents begging to book their clients on her talk show.
They said: "Kelly is above naming names, but when producers mention a star who wants to be on her show and she remembers they wouldn't give her the time of day when she was starting out, she just says, nah."
The Stronger singer recently revealed in an interview many of the entertainers who snubbed her "ended up on shows like (she's) from" as judges or coaches.
She said: "It's funny what money does."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Clarkson's popular daytime show was under fire in 2023 over allegations of a "toxic work environment".
In a bombshell Rolling Stone report, multiple former employees claimed producers and senior staff members of her show have made employees' lives "miserable" – with one on-set worker claiming the job left them "traumatized".
The anonymous employee claimed: "It deterred me from wanting to work in daytime ever again. When I say I was traumatized, I was really traumatized."
Even though the article called Clarkson "fantastic" and the staffers believed she was unaware of the toxicity on set, she still responded to the allegations on social media.
Clarkson wrote on Instagram: "In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I've always led with my heart. I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and/or disrespected on this show is unacceptable.
"I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at TKCS.
"As we prepare for a move to the East Coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team is moving but also our new team in New York is comprised of the best and kindest in the business."
