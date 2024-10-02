Kelly Clarkson 'Using Hit Talk Show to Get Revenge on Old Enemies' by Snubbing Agents' Pleas to Get Them on Her Show

Kelly Clarkson's most cherished perk since she has her own show is apparently to laugh at the stars who snubbed her when she was still just starting out.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Since U Been Gone singer remembers who wronged her in the past and snubs their agents when they want their clients to be on her hit daytime show.

Clarkson said: "People were like really mean to us because we were from a talent show. Like everyone was so rude to us, like on the red carpet, at the show. It was so bad. It was a horrible experience."