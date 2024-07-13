Kelly Clarkson 'Crushing' on Kevin Costner: 'She Thinks He'd Be Perfect'
Songstress Kelly Clarkson is longing to make music with suddenly single Kevin Costner, according to insiders.
RadarOnline.com has gotten word that Clarkson is apparently jockeying for the Yellowstone star to ask her out on a date.
"She's crushing on him big-time and making it known in his circle that she'd like to date him if he's game," a tipster tattled.
Now that the soft-spoken cowboy, 69, is back on the market after his 2023 split from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, 50, sources snitched the 42-year-old daytime chatterbox was scoping him out for her first serious romance since her 2022 divorce and subsequent custody battle with Brandon Blackstock.
“She thinks he’d be perfect,” the source gushed, referring to Costner, "He shares her love of ranch life and the Old West, and she thinks he has real depth!”
The pair had “instant” chemistry when the Oscar-winner appeared on Kelly’s talk show last month, where he promoted his new movie Horizon: An American Saga, a spy snitched.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the movie's first installment, Horizon: Chapter 1, proved to be a flop as it hit theaters on June 28. Costner even chipped in a handsome sum to the movie's whopping $110 million budget, but Chapter 2's scheduled August release has been unexpectedly canceled as of this week.
It came after the actor's bitter exit from Yellowstone and rumored fallout with the Paramount team as well as cast members.
But despite the career setbacks, the actor's appearance on Kelly's show seemed to be a bright spot for both stars.
"Everyone noticed how well they got along, and now Kelly can't stop talking about him," a source squealed, "She likes a guy with a little mileage on him and she thinks Kevin's a sweetheart and a gentleman!"
After the nasty divorce from her 47-year-old music manager ex, Costner's $250 million net worth would be an undeniable step up for the American Idol alum, an insider pointed out. "Kelly is feeling really good these days," the source said after the singer reportedly lost 60 pounds recently using diet drugs.
"She’s much flirtier and she poured it on thick for Kevin,” the source continued, “She insists she doesn’t give a hoot how much money a man’s got, but a man with a bank balance bigger than hers would be a welcome change. She hopes he’ll take the hint!”
Baumgartner and Costner split in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.