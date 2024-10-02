Barbra Streisand's Acid Reflux Diet 'Killing her Sex Life': Diva's Husband James Brolin 'Can't Stand Her Belches and Farts'

Barbra Streisand's diet is said to be affecting her sex life with James Brolin.

An insider said the Memory singer loves "gigantic spreads of pastrami on rye, the sauerkraut, pickles, potato salad and coleslaw and banana cream pie even though it gives her heartburn and gas".

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal she is paying a terrible price for her diet – and so is her husband James Brolin .

Barbra Streisand apparently prefers food from her native blue-collar Brooklyn to posh-people fare like Champagne and caviar.

But despite her diet's "unpleasant" consequences, she refuses to give up her favorite foods.

According to a source, her food choices leave her "belching and fizzing" – and it is allegedly driving Brolin, 84, from their bed.

The insider continued: "He usually ends up sleeping in another bedroom due to the noise and noxious fumes.

"It's rude and disgusting, but Jim's too henpecked to tell her to stop eating this stuff."