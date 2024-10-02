Barbra Streisand's Acid Reflux Diet 'Killing Her Sex Life': Diva's Husband James Brolin 'Can't Stand Her Belches and Farts'
Barbra Streisand apparently prefers food from her native blue-collar Brooklyn to posh-people fare like Champagne and caviar.
And now RadarOnline.com can reveal she is paying a terrible price for her diet – and so is her husband James Brolin.
An insider said the Memory singer loves "gigantic spreads of pastrami on rye, the sauerkraut, pickles, potato salad and coleslaw and banana cream pie even though it gives her heartburn and gas".
But despite her diet's "unpleasant" consequences, she refuses to give up her favorite foods.
According to a source, her food choices leave her "belching and fizzing" – and it is allegedly driving Brolin, 84, from their bed.
The insider continued: "He usually ends up sleeping in another bedroom due to the noise and noxious fumes.
"It's rude and disgusting, but Jim's too henpecked to tell her to stop eating this stuff."
Ironically, in 1996 when the pair were on their first date, Streisand – who is said to suffer from acid reflux disorder – avoided the hot dog cart.
She wrote in her 970-page memoir My Name Is Barbra: "They smelled so good. I would have loved one, but I had woken up that morning motivated to diet for him.
"Besides, they're so messy to eat, and no doubt I would have spilled mustard on my top."
But according to an insider, this is no longer the case.
The source said: "Now she orders deli all the time. She'll also have her cook whip her up hot dogs with relish and mustard and she'll eat two or three in one sitting.
"She's happiest when she's eating and doesn't pay attention to portions. That's why she wears loose clothes.
"Barbra figures she's worked hard all her life, now she can enjoy her food without thinking about the calories and still have room for dessert, which is usually a couple of ice cream cones."
Streisand, in her memoir, also admitted: "I can never have just one."
Earlier this year, Streisand made headlines by publicly asking Melissa McCarthy, 54, about her weight loss.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Streisand asked the Bridesmaids star if she was using Ozempic to lose weight in the comments of one of McCarthy's Instagram posts.
The Funny Girl star defended her gaffe on her own Instagram story.
She wrote: "OMG – I went on Instagram to see the photos we'd posted of the beautiful flowers I'd received for my birthday! Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album.
"She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world was reading!"
Fans immediately took aim at Streisand for asking her friend such a personal question on social media.
One person wrote: "Melissa has lost weight before. This was just a cruel comment. Weird."
Another added: "Omg Babs, you can't just ask people if they're on Ozempic."
A third quipped: "I see Barbra has entered her super senior unfiltered era."
