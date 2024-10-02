Your tip
Inside the Glamorous Life of Tragic OnlyFans Model Found Dead in Harbor After Partying on Mystery Rapper's Yacht — and Her Haunting Last Post

OnlyFans Model’s Body Discovered in Harbor After Rapper Party
Source: @adrianavieiraof/Instagram

Adriana Vieira’s body was discovered after attending a rapper’s party on a yacht, but the rapper has not been named.

By:

Oct. 2 2024, Published 11:52 a.m. ET

The body of an OnlyFans model washed up in a harbor after she attended a party on a rapper's yacht.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the body of 31-year-old Adriana Vieira was located floating in the waters off Miami on September 22.

OnlyFans Model’s Body Discovered in Harbor After Rapper Party
Source: @adrianavieiraof/Instagram

Vieira moved to Miami two years ago from Brazil with her husband.

The mother-of-one reportedly attended a party on the rapper's yacht and went swimming the night before she was found. Police have not disclosed the entertainer's name.

OnlyFans Model’s Body Discovered in Harbor After Rapper Party
Source: @ladyrichforever/Instagram

A photo posted on Instagram the day before Vieira's body was found in the harbor.

Police in Miami are investigating her death and her body is being held for an autopsy by a medical examiner, officials said.

In a haunting photo posted to social media the day before Vieira’s body was discovered, two bikini-clad women can be seen aboard a yacht with a bottle of champagne visible.

OnlyFans Model’s Body Discovered in Harbor After Rapper Party
Source: @adrianavieiraof/Instagram

Vieira would often post on social media about her lavish lifestyle.

Vieira, who is originally from Sao Paulo, Brazil, first arrived in the Sunshine State two years ago with her husband, Roberto Tesario. They often posted photos on social media that displayed their lavish lifestyle.

Tesario, however, eventually returned to Brazil, leaving Vieira to raise their now-6-year-old son in the United States alone.

OnlyFans Model’s Body Discovered in Harbor After Rapper Party
Source: @adrianavieiraof/Instagram

Vieira often shared photos on her Instagram of her lavish life.

The model's mother, Antonia de Lourdes Vieira, told Brazilian media: "I want my daughter's death to be investigated and need help to bring her body back."

She added: "I don’t know how long I have until she’s buried in a pauper's grave."

A nanny is reportedly caring for Vieira's young son while her family travels to the U.S.

OnlyFans Model’s Body Discovered in Harbor After Rapper Party
Source: @adrianavieiraof/Instagram

Vieira's six-year-old son is being looked after by a nanny while her family travels to the U.S.

Vieira was known as LadyRichForever to her online followers.

She was often pictured traveling the country and posting the photoshoots online for her followers to enjoy.

OnlyFans Model’s Body Discovered in Harbor After Rapper Party
Source: @adrianavieiraof/Instagram

Vieira during a trip to New York City.

She also posted adult content to OnlyFans through a $14-a-month subscription service.

Vieira has worked as a dancer and model in the U.S. and walked in last year's Miami Swim Week. She often showed off her glamorous jet-set life on Instagram, featuring photos on luxury yachts and in destinations that included New York and Las Vegas.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

