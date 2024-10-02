'He's a Compulsive Liar!': Tim Walz Babbles He 'Misspoke' About Tiananmen Square Lie — Hours After We Exposed His Latest 'Fake News' Blunder
Tim Walz has been labeled a "compulsive liar" after attempting to explain his real whereabouts during the Tiananmen Square massacre during Tuesday night's live TV debate.
RadarOnline.com revealed the Democrat had falsely stated he was in Hong Kong during the mass protests in June 1989, when Walz, 60, was actually still situated at his home in Nebraska and didn't leave for Asia until August.
During the vice presidential debate against rival J.D, Vance, 40, CNN moderator Margaret Brennan raised the inaccuracy – which prompted the Minnesota governor to brand himself a "knucklehead" during a long-winded speech.
He finally admitted, after being pressed about the matter once again, how he "misspoke" about being in Hong Kong during the bloody massacre.
Sources tell RadarOnline.com Walz's inability to explain his claims clearly could have damaging effects on the 2024 campaign trail
An insider said: "This was an unmitigated disaster. He came across like a babbling idiot and the Democrats are now panicking."
Walz's "cringeworthy" explanation of his lie was covered in depth on social media, with users flooding to X to air their views.
One wrote: "That was an absolute world-class dumpster fire of an answer."
Another added: "How can anyone vote for this lying clown?"
A third commented: "No more debates for Timmy."
Yet another person added: "He's toast, period."
A separate user put it more bluntly, saying: "He is a compulsive liar. Full stop."
Walz's backtracking invoked memories of Hillary Clinton being forced to admit in 2008, during her campaign for president, she exaggerated claims of coming under sniper fire during a visit to Bosnia in the 1990s.
Video footage proved the former first lady walked calmly from her plane, rather than "landing under sniper fire" as she previously claimed.
The Minnesota Public Radio's APM reported on Monday the Walz campaign was "unable to produce documentation to back up his statement he was there during the uprising" when the Chinese Communist Party crushed student protests.
The outlet also reported Walz "was so proud of his extensive experience" traveling to China that he "occasionally used to exaggerate it" – claiming to have traveled there 30 times. His campaign now says he has only visited the country around 15 times.
Speaking last night, Walz said: "Many times I will talk a lot, I will get caught up in the rhetoric, but being there, the impact it made, the difference it made in my life, I learned a lot about China."
When pressed by moderator Brennan, he admitted: "So I was in Hong Kong in China during the democracy protests, went in.
"And from that I learned a lot of what needed to be in governance."
