Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff Accused of 'Forcefully Slapping Girlfriend for Flirting With Another Man' During 'Booze-Fueled Assault' in 2012 By: Connor Surmonte Oct. 2 2024, Published 10:25 a.m. ET

He cheated on his first wife and the mother of his two children. And now RadarOnline.com can reveal Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff allegedly "slapped his girlfriend for flirting with another man" during a "booze-fueled assault" twelve years ago. According to three friends close to Emhoff's alleged victim, the purported incident unfolded after a late-night Cannes Film Festival event in France in May 2012.

Source: MEGA The alleged incident unfolded in France in May 2012.

One insider, who spoke to Daily Mail under the condition of anonymity over fears of potential retaliation from Harris and Emhoff, claimed the second gentleman slapped his then-girlfriend so hard she spun around. Daily Mail referred to the woman by the pseudonym 'Jane' and identified her only as a "successful New York attorney".

A source claimed Jane had been dating Emhoff for three months before the alleged slapping incident, and Jane reportedly told her friend about the alleged assault shortly after it occurred. The insider, described only as a "top New York businessman", said he was at home when he received a phone call from Jane. He told Daily Mail: "It was hard to hear her because she was sobbing. She told me she was with a guy and he hit her. "It was very clear what she was telling me. She said she was with a guy, her date, she was at the Cannes Film Festival, and he hit her. She was in the car with the guy at the time.

Source: MEGA A friend who spoke to Emhoff's then-girlfriend immediately after the alleged assault said: "It was hard to hear her because she was sobbing. She told me she was with a guy and he hit her."

"I didn't know what to do, I didn't know whether to call the French police. I couldn't get a hold of her after calling back." Jane's friend continued: "In later conversations, but pretty contemporaneous with that, she told me more about the guy. "It was something like 3am. They were trying to get out of there and they both had been drinking. There was a gigantic line for taxis. "(Jane) went up to one of the valet guys, offered him 100 euros or whatever, to get to the head of the line. She told me she put her hand on his shoulder. Doug apparently thought that she was flirting, and came over and slapped her in the face."

He added: "She slapped him back. "My impression is that he had a lot to drink. She was sobbing, but she wasn't slurring her words. "She told me that she broke up with him that night."

Source: MEGA Emhoff allegedly thought his then-girlfriend was "flirting" with a valet and "came over and slapped her in the face".

Another friend, identified only as a "female New York attorney", also corroborated the alleged story. She told Daily Mail: "They had dinner. She said Doug was very charming, and it was lovely. Then I believe it was between 2-3am, it was still raging, but she was wearing four-inch heels and a floor-length gown, so it was time to depart. "She said there'd been no fight before he hit her. You would have thought it was this fairytale trip. "She put her hand on the valet's shoulder, and as she was talking to him, Doug comes up."

The insider continued: "She said he turned her around by her right shoulder, and she was completely caught off guard. He hauled up and slapped her so hard she spun around. She said she was in utter shock. "She was so furious, she slapped him on one side, and then on the other cheek with the other hand."

Source: MEGA Another insider said: "She said there'd been no fight before he hit her. You would have thought it was this fairytale trip."

Although Jane tried to leave the Cannes afterparty event by herself following the alleged assault, Emhoff purportedly "forced his way into the cab" with her. Jane's attorney friend said: "All of a sudden the car was there and they were ushering her into the car. "She said she wanted to go back to the hotel without him. But while she was shutting the door, he forced himself into the car, which she did not want."

They continued: "I think she asked him what the f--- was that all about? And the only thing she could really get out of him was that he thought she was hitting on the valet. "(Jane) told me she was so embarrassed. She couldn't believe he is the person that he is, and that it turned into this trailer trash moment. "It woke her up about the self-delusion she was having. She realized he was bad news. This was the first time she saw his ugly side."

Source: MEGA Emhoff's then-girlfriend reportedly "hit him back" after the initial slap.

Article continues below advertisement

A third friend, described by Daily Mail as a "female top company executive", claimed Jane first told her the story in 2018. She told the outlet: "I don't know if it was an aggressive slap or a punch, but it was something that I know she would never forget, and something that would end a relationship immediately. "She had never been hit in her life. (Jane) is a gorgeous, strong woman and you would never expect somebody to hit her." The top company executive continued: "When he hit her she hit him back. "I asked her if he ever apologized. She said no, but he commented about the hit she gave him. It was a tennis metaphor. But no apology at all.

The three sources, who all spoke to Daily Mail under the condition of anonymity, have also reportedly shared pictures of Emhoff and Jane together in 2012, as well as "other documents and communications corroborating elements of the story". As RadarOnline.com reported, this is not the first time Vice President Harris' husband has come under fire since she was named the Democratic Party's 2024 presidential nominee in July.

Source: MEGA Emhoff has also faced backlash for cheating on his first wife with his children's nanny and teacher.