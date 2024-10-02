Kate Gosselin's World 'Collapsing': Reality TV Wreck 'Can't Shake Monster Mom Allegations' — and Is 'Going Broke'
Has-been reality star Kate Gosselin is reeling over fresh claims she was an abusive mom who allegedly tied up her kids.
RadarOnline.com can reveal sources close to the former TLC star claim her life has been falling apart for years – and she's allegedly going broke.
An insider said: "Kate doesn't date or socialize.
"She's hurting for money and facing the very real possibility of having to sell her house in North Carolina."
Adding to her issues, the mother of eight was recently slammed by her estranged son Collin.
In an interview, the 20-year-old sextuplet alleged his mother physically, verbally, and emotionally abused him for years – including locking him in a "containment room" with his hands and feet "zip-tied" together while cameras pointed at him.
Collin claimed: "She had a room put up with cameras in it, a tiny window in the corner and it was bolt-locked from the outside.
"My mother would put me in that room multiple times, she had zip-tied my hands and feet together and bolt-locked the door, turned the lights off, and had cameras there just watching me.
"So most of the day I was in that room and I was away from my siblings and I never really went outside. I never played with them. I was kept there. It was literally containment."
Gosselin has denied the charges.
Her lawyer, Richard Puleo, said: "If Kate did the things that Collin is accusing Kate of, she would have been investigated by the authorities and prosecuted."
The latest claim is not the first time Gosselin has been accused of torturing her kids.
As RadarOnline.com reported, her ex-husband Jon Gosselin, 47, said in 2019 she was a "narcissistic and selfish" mother who abused some of their children while posing as a "happy family" on TV.
The former couple shot to fame on Jon & Kate Plus 8 in 2007, featuring their sets of twins and sextuplets.
After they split in 2009, she got custody of the kids and went on to star in the spin-off Kate Plus 8.
Her former husband previously claimed she secretly shipped Collin off to a behavioral facility when he was 11 years old – even though the boy only suffered from ADHD.
Jon Gosselin also alleged she mentally abused their daughter Hannah, now 20.
In 2016, Jon got custody of Hannah while their other kids – twins Cara and Madelyn, now 23, and the remaining 20-year-old sextuplets, Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel – stayed with Kate.
Then, in 2018, Collin moved in with Jon and began claiming his mother had abused him.
Although she has denied all the allegations, Kate Gosselin's television career has sputtered out.
A source said: "She's still trying to get a new reality show, but doors aren't opening for her.
"And now that she's been painted a lunatic mom who zip-tied her son and locked him in the basement, odds are her days on TV are done.
"No one would be surprised if she started begging for handouts."
The insider added: "The feeling is if she were a nicer person, nice things would come her way, but she's not and karma's kicking her in the butt."
