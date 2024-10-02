Kate Gosselin's World 'Collapsing': Reality TV Wreck 'Can't Shake Monster Mom Allegations' — and is 'Going Broke'

Has-been reality star Kate Gosselin is reeling over fresh claims she was an abusive mom who allegedly tied up her kids.

RadarOnline.com can reveal sources close to the former TLC star claim her life has been falling apart for years – and she's allegedly going broke.

An insider said: "Kate doesn't date or socialize.

"She's hurting for money and facing the very real possibility of having to sell her house in North Carolina."