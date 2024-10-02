Secrets of New 'RHONY' Star Rebecca Minkoff Exposed: 'Deep Ties' to Scientology, Suicide and Drug Scandals — and Links to Double-Rapist Danny Masterson

New Real Housewives of New York star Rebecca Minkoff has attempted to hide her family's connections to drugs, suicide and convicted rapist Danny Masterson over the years.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star's dark history with the Church of Scientology and the effects her family's actions have had on others.

Her family has donated millions to the church, with deep ties to its high-profile members, and is reportedly one of the most powerful families in the controversial religious group.