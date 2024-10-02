Your tip
Secrets of New 'RHONY' Star Rebecca Minkoff Exposed: 'Deep Ties' to Scientology, Suicide and Drug Scandals — and Links to Double-Rapist Danny Masterson

Composite photo of Rebecca Minkoff and the Church of Scientology
Rebecca Minkoff's connection to the Church of Scientology was exposed.

By:

Oct. 2 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

New Real Housewives of New York star Rebecca Minkoff has attempted to hide her family's connections to drugs, suicide and convicted rapist Danny Masterson over the years.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star's dark history with the Church of Scientology and the effects her family's actions have had on others.

Her family has donated millions to the church, with deep ties to its high-profile members, and is reportedly one of the most powerful families in the controversial religious group.

rhony rebecca minkoff exposed scientology suicide drug danny masterson
Rebecca Minkoff was linked to convicted rapist Danny Masterson

Rebecca's father, Dr. David Minkoff, a Florida-based high-ranking Scientologist, has been accused of medical malpractice in the suicide death of Whitney Mills two years ago.

Whitney — another top Scientologist who was suffering from severe depression and anxiety — was misdiagnosed with cancer and Lyme Disease, according to her family, who went on to file a sensational lawsuit against the Church of Scientology.

The family also accused David of "extorting" Whitney for more than $20k for "highly questionable, 'alternative' treatments", rather than "properly treating her".

rhony rebecca minkoff exposed scientology suicide drug danny masterson
Rebecca Minkoff joined the main cast of 'RHONY'.

The Mills' family said Whitney took her life because she was struggling with mental illness, which was not being treated at the time due to Scientology teachings not allowing it.

Their filing alleged: "The Scientology Defendants brainwashed her into believing that mental health professionals, including psychologists and psychiatrists, and related medical treatments, such as antidepressants and other prescription drugs, were unnecessary and abhorrent."

The family revealed: "Upon learning of her problems, the Scientology Defendants took control of Mills' medical care, thus foreclosing her from obtaining the exact treatment she needed, and sending her to an alternative medicine doctor who misdiagnosed her with cancer and Lyme Disease and extorted her for a series of alternative treatments of little to no utility for a person suffering from severe depression and anxiety."

scientology
The Church of Scientology is surrounded by controversy.

Rebecca grew up in the church with her brother, Uri, and their parents.

She's been a member for decades and has rubbed shoulders with some of the most famous Scientologists in Hollywood, including Dharma & Greg actress Jenna Elfman and Masterson.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Masterson was convicted of raping two women in the early 2000s at the height of his television career. He's serving his 30-year sentence at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo.

Photos showcasing the new RHONY star's friendship with the now-incarcerated That '70s Show actor date back decades to as early as 2004.

The most recent image of Rebecca with Danny appears to be from 2015 at an event for her fashion label. Despite his conviction, the picture is still on her Facebook page.

rhony rebecca minkoff exposed scientology suicide drug danny masterson
Masterson was convicted of raping two women.

Andy Cohen expressed being unfazed by Rebecca being a member of the church.

When asked about her involvement in the upcoming season, Cohen teased: "I can't say anything", before his SiriusXM radio show co-host said: "I didn't realize she's a Scientologist. That's fun".

rhony rebecca minkoff exposed scientology suicide drug danny masterson
'RHONY' season 15 is airing on Bravo.

RHONY returned to Bravo in October, and fans were chatting about Minkoff's debut all across social media.

As an established New York designer, she knew the cast through Erin Lichy, as we learned when the two joined Ubah Hassan at a cafe for drinks and a chat.

Erin praised Minkoff and told Ubah: "She's awesome. She's such a sweetheart."

