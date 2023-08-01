'RHONY' Newbie Erin Lichy Caught Donating to Donald Trump, Attempts to Walk Back Support: 'I Do Not Deny the Election'
The devil works hard, but Reddit users work harder. A 2022 post on celebrity donations to Donald Trump was unearthed, outing The Real Housewives of New York cast member Erin Lichy for making multiple contributions in support of the ex-president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lichy was forced to address the accusations. While the Bravo newbie claimed she "does not deny" the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, Reddit users uncovered four eyebrow-raising donations from Lichy to Republican PAC WinRed immediately after the November 2020 results.
Based on Lichy's past donations, the Bravo star donated to Trump on four separate occasions as he claimed the election was stolen and launched his "Stop the Steal" campaign.
According to Variety, Lichy donated $100 to WinRed on November 5 and 6. While those donations were not designated for a specific purpose, her later contributions were flagged specifically for Trump fundraising.
Lichy donated again on November 7 and 9. The $100 donations were marked for "Trump Make America Great Again Committee."
Trump's efforts to reclaim the White House bid he undoubtedly lost manifested into deadly force on January 6 when "Stop the Steal" supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol in 2021.
After mounting pressure from internet trolls, Lichy issued a statement and attempted to walk back her monetary support of the embattled ex-president.
"Regarding the hateful and misinformed social commentary going on about me, I’d like to dispel these false narratives before they continue any further," Lichy stated on Monday. "I do not deny the election and have never supported stop the steal."
"I unequivocally believe that the 2020 Presidential election was fair and the President was rightfully elected."
While the Bravo newcomer addressed her post-election donations, she didn't exactly retract support for Trump, even in light of his multiple investigations including his influence on the January 6 insurrection.
Lichy made her Bravo debut as one of the newest cast members on season 14 of RHONY, which premiered on July 16.
The premiere showcased Lichy at home with her large Israeli family enjoying a meal. Sneak previews for later episodes take place at her Hampton's getaway at Sag Harbor.
The self-described "interior designer selling luxury real estate" is married to Abraham Lichy, an entertainment attorney, with whom she shares three children.