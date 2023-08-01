'RHONY' Newbie Erin Lichy Caught Donating to Donald Trump, Attempts to Walk Back Support: 'I Do Not Deny the Election'

The devil works hard, but Reddit users work harder. A 2022 post on celebrity donations to Donald Trump was unearthed, outing The Real Housewives of New York cast member Erin Lichy for making multiple contributions in support of the ex-president, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lichy was forced to address the accusations. While the Bravo newbie claimed she "does not deny" the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, Reddit users uncovered four eyebrow-raising donations from Lichy to Republican PAC WinRed immediately after the November 2020 results.