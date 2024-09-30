Twisted Truth About the Kennedy Clan and the List of Women They Have Destroyed Revealed as RFK Jr 'Affair' Scandal Keeps Erupting
Robert F. Kennedy's shocking affair has pushed his elite family's history with women into the spotlight.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the twisted truth behind the Kennedy family and the numerous women who have been tied to them through affairs, divorces and flings.
After the independent presidential candidate ended his campaign and endorsed Donald Trump, his affair with New York Magazine journalist Olivia Nuzzi was exposed – but it wasn't the first time Kennedy has been accused of having romantic relations outside of his marriage.
The Kennedy's sordid history with women dates back to patriarch Joe Kennedy.
Joe, who served as U.S. ambassador to Britain, was accused of sexual assault and infidelity.
Long before he started his own political career, future president John F. Kennedy was said to go around and warn houseguests, including his sister's teenage friends, staying at the infamous Massachusetts compound of "the ambassador" and his "tendency to wander at night", according to the Daily Mail.
While married to JFK's mother, Rose, Joe was accused of having multiple affairs, including with actress Gloria Swanson, as well as with his secretary, Janet Des Rosiers, which reportedly began when she was 24-years-old and Joe was 60-years-old.
Years after their affair, Des Rosiers recalled: "I used to massage Joe's scalp and neck with Rose in the living room.
"I don’t know what she thought her husband was made of."
Rose reportedly dealt with the brazen display of infidelity by seeking refuge in prescription pills.
Of course, one of the most talked-about affairs among the Kennedy men was JFK and actress Marilyn Monroe, who was also said to be sleeping with his brother, then-U.S. attorney general Robert F. Kennedy Sr.
Monroe's therapist, Dr. Ralph Greenson, once expressed his disgust over the Kennedy men's manipulation of Monroe in a note to a colleague, in which he branded John and Bobby "very destructive people".
After Monroe sang JFK happy birthday at Madison Square Garden, which effectively broadcasted their chemistry and affair to the world, the president reportedly ceased all communication with her.
Bobby was said to be left to pick up the pieces and in August that same year, he visited Monroe's Los Angeles home.
Unbeknownst to Bobby and Monroe, the CIA and FBI had wiretapped her home. Audio tapes recovered years later revealed a disturbing exchange between the two.
Bobby could be heard saying: "Where is it? Where the f--- is it?" before a loud bang against a wall was heard.
Monroe was found dead in her home the following day.
Her ex-husband, baseball legend Joe DiMaggio, later confessed: "I always knew who killed Marilyn. But I didn't want to start a revolution in this country."
Bobby's son, RFK Jr., also has a dark history with his romantic partners.
Second wife Mary Richardson reportedly discovered a diary RFK Jr. kept detailing dozens of affairs over their 12-year marriage after he asked for a divorce in 2012.
Mary was said to also find the contact information of at least 43 mistresses, some of whom were friends.
Amid RFK Jr. publicly dating third wife Cheryl Hines, Mary committed suicide.
Women romantically connected to the Kennedy family weren't the only ones to meet doomed fates.
JFK and Bobby's sister Rosemary mysteriously disappeared when she was 23-years-old; however, it wasn't until years later that her siblings learned of what happened to her.
Rosemary's father secretly and forcibly had her lobotomized, reducing her mental capacity to that of a two-year-old.
Joe reportedly had the terrible operation performed in an attempt to remedy her learning disabilities.
