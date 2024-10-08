Will She or Won’t She? Cheryl Hines Puts Her Wedding Ring BACK ON — Soothing Divorce Talk After Weeks of Drama Over RFK Jr's Affair With Star Political Reporter Olivia Nuzzi
Cheryl Hines has fuelled talk of a reconciliation with cheating husband Robert F Kennedy Jr after she was seen wearing her wedding ring.
The veteran actress, 59, ditched her band in the wake of the politician's alleged fling with journalist Olivia Nuzzi.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal Hines has soothed divorce talk after being pictured with the ring back on her finger inside a Beverly Hills nail salon.
The sighting comes days after close friends of the Curb Your Enthusiasm star believed an official split was looming.
A source told DailyMail.com: "Cheryl found ten years of marriage with Bobby to be 'spicier and a lot of laughs'.
"She adored being a member of America's royal family and having the famous Kennedy name attached to hers, but now she's thoroughly embarrassed and furious about his adulterous actions and they believe she wants out."
The insider added: "Cheryl was always very aware that Bobby had a long history of womanizing.
"She herself had become very publicly involved with him when he was still married to his second wife, so his playing around wasn't anything new to her.
"However, she firmly believed Bobby, in his seventh decade and with political aspirations, finally had his sex demons under control, and appeared settled down in their seemingly bucolic southern California domestic life.
"But she now feels totally blindsided and humiliated. His affair with that woman, Olivia Nuzzi, has wreaked-havoc on their marriage.
"If Cheryl has her way, Bobby could be a three-time loser in marriage.
"She's considering divorce because Bobby's out-of-the-blue sexting affair with a woman four decades his junior has definitely curbed her enthusiasm about their tumultuous union."
Hines and Kennedy reportedly had coffee together last Friday despite reports the couple have barely spoken over the past two weeks since reports surfaced of his alleged affair with Nuzzi.
Last month it was revealed Nuzzi, 31, the political correspondent for New York magazine, acknowledged having a sexting relationship with Kennedy, 70, while covering his campaign.
The politician claimed the pair had only met once when Nuzzi interviewed him for the magazine.
Nuzzi's ex-fiancé Ryan Lizza is taking a leave of absence after a court filing alleged he blackmailed her over her rumored affair.
Nuzzi claimed in DC Supreme Court that Lizza "explicitly threatened to make public personal information about me to destroy my life, career, and reputation - a threat he has since carried out."
The writer said she believes her ex started his alleged harassment campaign to blackmail her back into a relationship with him.
Lizza, who also covers Washington politics, has vehemently denied all allegations.
He said: "I am saddened that my ex-fiancée would resort to making a series of false accusations against me as a way to divert attention from her own personal and professional failings.
"I emphatically deny these allegations and I will defend myself against them vigorously and successfully."
Lizza has also taken a mutually-agreed leave of absence from his work at Politico.
