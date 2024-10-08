Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Agreed to Pay $6 Million in Hush Money to Male Escort Who Said He Was Disgraced Rap Mogul’s ‘Sex Slave’
Sean 'Diddy' Combs agreed to pay more than $6million to a male sex worker who claimed he was used as a sex slave, an amount and cover-up never previously disclosed.
RadarOnline.com can revealed the hush money deal went to a man who claimed he was hired to have sex with Diddy and the rapper's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, according to people familiar with the deal.
The non-disclosure agreement was designed to bar the sex worker from discussing his drug-induced tryst with Diddy, or disparaging him or Ventura, the sources said.
The escort and his Florida-based attorney approached the rapper, who has been accused of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, several years ago and negotiated the payment in return for his silence, the people said.
It settled the individual's civil legal claims against Diddy, including misconduct and trafficking, the sources said.
RadarOnline.com has chosen not to name the man, who has said he is an alleged victim of sex crimes.
But sources confirmed the man ultimately ended up telling his story to federal prosecutors and recently testified before the grand jury which is still considering filing more charges against the beleaguered Diddy.
The previously unreported settlement was negotiated on behalf of Diddy by Mark Geragos, the famed Los Angeles-based attorney who previously represented pop star Michael Jackson.
Geragos is also the attorney for Erik and Lyle Menendez, the brothers who used 12-gauge shotguns to blow away their mom, Kitty, and record exec dad in their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989.
Geragos lists Diddy on his website as one of his clients, alongside others unrelated to the disgraced music mogul's woes, including Chris Brown, Jussie Smollett, Winona Ryder, and NBA superstar Scottie Pippen.
Geragos' daughter Teny Geragos is one of three attorneys spearheading Diddy's so-called defense dream team, which also includes criminal lawyers Marc Agnifilo and Anthony Ricco.
Agnifilo and Teny Geragos have a history of defending conspicuous figures accused of significant crimes, including former Goldman Sachs managing director Roger Ng and NXIVM founder Keith Raniere, who was convicted of sex trafficking.
Teny Geragos is likely to take on the delicate task of cross-examining victims, particularly female witnesses, about their claims against Diddy if the case ever goes to trial.
Said a source familiar with the matter: "The civil settlement did not prevent the man from telling his version of what happened between him and Ventura to federal prosecutors and the grand jury.”
However, a source connected to the defense said the U.S. Attorney's Office should be careful "hitching its wagon" to the individual who was the subject of the payment, suggesting it could undermine the feds' case at trial.
"You can expect the defense will argue anyone who engaged with Diddy did so consensually and for their own reasons - whether that was money, career advancement or romantic interest," the individual said.
"There are also instances where people engaged in extortion because "Diddy was a high-profile target because of his wealth and fame."
The source added: "How can someone allege to be a victim if they shook someone down and ended up profiting millions of dollars?"
The allegations against Diddy - he remains jailed inside the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, having been denied bail - have exploded ever since he was indicted on charges of racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution, on Sept. 17.
While claims of sex tapes with celebrities emerged along with explosive claims of underage victims, RadarOnline.com also revealed the prospect of a superseding indictment has grown more likely.
The grand jury that returned the initial indictment against Diddy was never dismissed after it was first impaneled earlier this year and continues to hear new evidence, sources said.
The ongoing witness testimony clearly signals that the multi-pronged investigation spanning the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security is readying itself for additional charges against the 54-year-old.
One of those to testify was male sex worker who alleged Diddy flew him across the country to one of his "freak off" parties, sources said.
The feds have said those "freak off" parties were akin to sex orgies, occurred at mansions or in hotel rooms with heavy security surrounding them and also involved heavy drug use, gallons of alcohol and large quantities of baby oil and lubricants.
"Evidence was presented to the grand jury about Diddy's association to the witness," said a person with knowledge of the matter.
"The line of questioning focused on how their association formed, the extent of their association, and whether the association was confined to one geographical location or whether the witness was flown from one location to another.
"The prosecutors are particularly focussed on whether Diddy or others connected to him made payments to the witness, and how those payments were facilitated."
Another law enforcement insider told RadarOnline.com: "The decision to continue to present evidence to the grand jury represents a major escalation for Diddy and sets the case on a path toward further criminal charges."
Diddy has pleaded not guilty, and is ratcheting up his bid to again seek bail.
