Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Agreed to Pay $6 Million in Hush Money to Male Escort Who Said He Was Disgraced Rap Mogul’s ‘Sex Slave’

The non-disclosure agreement was designed to bar the sex worker from discussing his drug-induced tryst with Diddy, or disparaging him or Ventura, the sources said.

The escort and his Florida-based attorney approached the rapper, who has been accused of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, several years ago and negotiated the payment in return for his silence, the people said.

It settled the individual's civil legal claims against Diddy, including misconduct and trafficking, the sources said.

RadarOnline.com has chosen not to name the man, who has said he is an alleged victim of sex crimes.