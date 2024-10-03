Did Diddy Lace Baby Oil Bottles With GHB? Shock Claims Rapper's Lube Bottles Were Really Secret Drug Vessels to 'Guarantee Blackouts' of 'Freak Off' Victims

An addiction expert has addressed conspiracy theories surrounding the alleged true contents of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' hoard of baby oil.

Federal agents claimed the 1,000 bottles of baby oil seized from the music mogul homes were suspected to be part of "freak-off" supplies for drug-fueled orgies.

Addiction expert Nick Mathews exclusively told RadarOnline.com the stash of baby oil could have been used for far more sinister purposes – and liquid date rape drug GHB could "easily" be contained in baby oil bottles.

Ingesting a small amount of the drug could "guarantee" victims would "black out".