Did Diddy Lace Baby Oil Bottles With GHB? Shock Claims Rapper's Lube Bottles Were Really Secret Drug Vessels to 'Guarantee Blackouts' of 'Freak Off' Victims
An addiction expert has addressed conspiracy theories surrounding the alleged true contents of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' hoard of baby oil.
Federal agents claimed the 1,000 bottles of baby oil seized from the music mogul homes were suspected to be part of "freak-off" supplies for drug-fueled orgies.
Addiction expert Nick Mathews exclusively told RadarOnline.com the stash of baby oil could have been used for far more sinister purposes – and liquid date rape drug GHB could "easily" be contained in baby oil bottles.
Ingesting a small amount of the drug could "guarantee" victims would "black out".
Mathews noted it was "interesting" the large volume of baby oil was seized in light of Combs' indictment on sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.
When asked about conspiracy theories alleging the bottles contained GHB, the expert said it was "plausible" because GHB in its raw form is a "clear liquid" resembling baby oil.
He added GHB is commonly disguised in vessels like "water bottles" and "two liter jugs".
Due to its potent nature, Mathews added GHB is typically sold by the "cap-full" as only a small amount is needed to cause a person's "inhibitions to be lowered".
Consuming more than "three cap-fulls" of the substance would almost "guarantee" a person to "black-out" or become unconscious.
Additionally, GHB could easily be used without a victim's knowledge as it virtually has "no taste or smell" when mixed with other liquids, especially alcohol. If victims were to consume the substance in its raw form, they would likely notice a "bitter" taste.
He further explained if conspiracy theories were true – and Combs was using GHB on alleged "freak-off" victims – the music mogul would "benefit from having victims under the influence, as they won’t be able to remember clearly and inhibitions would be lowered".
Other drugs that would have similar effects and could be mixed in baby oil bottles were "party drugs" like hallucinogens, which can be absorbed through skin.
This theory added another layer of "serious" and "insidious" possibilities about baby oil being used as lubricant in Combs' "freak-offs".
Mathews added: "It's important to educate people… we can't forget what we're talking about is the exploitation of human begins."
As RadarOnline.com reported, conspiracy theories about the alleged contents of Combs' baby oil stash began circulating online after his arrest.
Combs' lawyer claimed the rapper was in possession of such a large amount of baby oil due to shopping "in bulk" from Costco.
His claim prompted the retailer to issue a statement denying the sale of baby oil in bulk in-store as well as online.
