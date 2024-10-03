Drew Barrymore 'Gripped With Fear' Her Head Will Roll at Talkshow After Valerie Bertinelli Joins Her Crew: 'She's Petrified of Shake-Up'
The addition of Valerie Bertinelli to her hit daytime talk show has Drew Barrymore gripped with fear she could be on her way out.
RadarOnline.com can reveal ever since the Food Network standout joined The Drew Barrymore Show as a lifestyle expert, Barrymore is afraid producers will let her go.
A source said: "Ever since Valerie stepped onto the set, Drew's been on edge.
"She's convinced the network is plotting a major shakeup, and she's scared she's the one who's going to get the axe.
"Drew knows that when someone with more experience shows up, it's often a sign that changes are coming."
The One Day at a Time actress is the latest star to join the Drew Crew – a team of Barrymore's closest friends who pop in to share unique tips to fans in their specific field of interest.
The Drew Crew currently includes Drew's News co-anchor Ross Matthews, interior designer Mikel Welch, chef Pilar Valdes, fashion and beauty expert Zanna Roberts Rassi, sustainable living expert Danny Seo, hairstylist to the stars Chris Appleton and, now, Bertinelli.
The former child star turned lifestyle expert has been serving as a host on several Food Network shows for the past few years – most notably her own series Valerie's Home Cooking, from 2015 to 2023.
Her other credits include being a judge on shows like Food Network Star, Family Food Showdown, Family Restaurant Rivals, and Kids Baking Championship.
She has also written several cookbooks, including Indulge, One Dish at a Time, and Valerie's Home Cooking.
One of the images released ahead of the season premiere featured Barrymore, Matthews, and Bertinelli all posing with her latest cookbook, Indulge: Delicious and Decadent Dishes to Enjoy and Share.
Bertinelli told People she was "super excited" to join the Drew Crew.
She told the outlet: "I absolutely adore her"
"And all the people that work there are so flippin' cool."
Bertinelli is not the only change coming to the new season of The Drew Barrymore Show.
The show also added a new segment called "Wellsdays" where Barrymore will discuss everyday ailments, which joined fan-favorites Design by Drew, The Weekender, and Drew-Gooders.
The changes appeared to be working.
Premiere week of Season 5 of The Drew Barrymore Show averaged a 0.88 household rating – up 20% from last year’s premiere week – and scored 1.26 million viewers – up 15% from last year – according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures.
Which marks the biggest household rating for the show since the first week of January 2024.
Overall, The Drew Barrymore Show ranked as the No. 2 most-watched syndicated show of the week, behind only Live With Kelly and Mark.
Following the jump in numbers, CBS renewed the daytime gabfest for a sixth season, taking it through the 2025-26 season.
