Drew Barrymore 'Gripped With Fear' Her Head Will Roll at Talkshow After Valerie Bertinelli Joins Her Crew: 'She's Petrified of Shake-Up'

The addition of Valerie Bertinelli to her hit daytime talk show has Drew Barrymore gripped with fear she could be on her way out.

RadarOnline.com can reveal ever since the Food Network standout joined The Drew Barrymore Show as a lifestyle expert, Barrymore is afraid producers will let her go.

A source said: "Ever since Valerie stepped onto the set, Drew's been on edge.

"She's convinced the network is plotting a major shakeup, and she's scared she's the one who's going to get the axe.

"Drew knows that when someone with more experience shows up, it's often a sign that changes are coming."