'I Am Not Greedy': Valerie Bertinelli Denies Contract Negotiations Caused Her Food Network Ouster

Valerie Bertinelli broke her silence on being cut from her second Food Network hosting gig and the actress claims contract negotiations are not to blame, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Saturday, Bertinelli broke the news to fans on Instagram that she would no longer be co-hosting Kids Baking Championship with chef Duff Goldman. After a report on her departure from Food Network was published, the actress took to X, formerly Twitter, to set the record straight on her ousting.