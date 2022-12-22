Valerie Bertinelli Swearing Off Dating After Divorce & $2.2 Million Settlement To Ex, Pal Declares 'Never Say Never': Sources
Valerie Bertinelli is in no rush to get back into the dating scene after her divorce from longtime husband Tom Vitale, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
It hasn't been long since the Hot in Cleveland actress became officially single, marking the end to her 11-year union with the financial planner.
Legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed that a judge signed off on their dissolution in November.
Per their settlement, Bertinelli was ordered to pay Vitale $2.2 million while he was required to vacate their Malibu home by the end of the year or start to pay rent there at fair market value come the start of 2023.
Their assets were divided according to the terms of their prenuptial agreement.
She had filed for divorce in May, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split, six months after filing for legal separation in November 2021.
Bertinelli is now looking forward to the nuptials of her son, musician Wolf Van Halen.
"I believe they have a date set," a friend dished. "Valerie can't wait for the wedding. She and Wolfie are super close. She says the best day of her life was when he was born."
Their close bond is said to be "more than enough" for the One Day at a Time alum, because dating is "not high on her list of priorities."
Bertinelli recently said she is just fine riding solo and spending "the rest of my life alone" with her "six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day, grandchildren," stating matter-of-factly that she will be content riding off into the sunset as a divorcee.
"Never say never," a pal fired back, revealing there is always a chance her Mr. Right may come along when she least expects it.
"Valerie wants someone stable, settled and who is comfortable in their own skin," the pal dished about the qualities a potential partner should have. "She's looking for a lasting relationship, someone to grow old with. She just wants the simple things: companionship and someone she can trust and feel safe with."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Bertinelli for comment.