Garth Brooks' Rape Accuser's Assassination Bombshell: 'Jane Roe' Feared Country Icon ‘Was Planning to Hire Hitman To Shut Her Up'
Garth Brooks' rape accuser allegedly feared the country superstar would hire a hitman to assassinate her.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer's former hairstylist, who filed a lawsuit against Brooks, 62, under the pseudonym "Joan Roe", claimed she was crippled with fear he would have her murdered in wake of her sexual assault claims.
The revelation was unearthed in court documents filed by Brooks before his accuser – a former associate of his wife Trisha Yearwood – launched her own lawsuit, accusing him of sexually harassing her on multiple occasions and a 2019 rape.
In his lawsuit, Brooks' lawyer revealed "Jane" had "also alleged a belief that” he “planned to hire someone to murder her".
Brooks filed his complaint against his former employee in September under the pseudonym John Roe.
He implored a federal court judge to stop the hairstylist from being allowed to sue him with "false allegations".
According to Brooks, the woman caused him "emotional distress including anxiety and fear for himself and his family" with her threats to "wrongfully assassinate" his character "through the public airing of such revulsive and untrue allegations".
The country singer recalled receiving a letter from his ex-employee’s attorney on July 17, which accused him of a "litany of sexual misconduct," including allegations of sexual “grooming” and sexual assault, along with her hitman fear.
Brooks released a fierce statement last week, pleading his innocence, claiming he had been "hassled to no end with threats, lies and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars."
He alleged the harassment went on for the last two months, adding: "It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of.
"Ugly acts no human should ever do to another.
"We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character.
"We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides."
RadarOnline.com gave an insight into Brooks' cheating past this week courtesy of his first wife Sandy Mahl's account of their marriage.
She revealed Brooks would go missing for "five or six days" to have affairs with other women.
Mahl - who was married to Brooks between 1986 and 1999 - said: "Garth has always been a very sexual person.
"It was his ego - proving he could look out, point and conquer."
At one stage, she told him to stop cheating or she would leave him.
Mahl added: "I told him my bags were packed, plane ticket's bought and I'm gone."
