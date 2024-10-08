Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks' Rape Accuser's Assassination Bombshell: 'Jane Roe' Feared Country Icon ‘Was Planning to Hire Hitman To Shut Her Up'

Composite photo of Garth Brooks.
Source: MEGA

Garth Brooks' accuser feared he would take her out with a hitman.

By:

Oct. 8 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Garth Brooks' rape accuser allegedly feared the country superstar would hire a hitman to assassinate her.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer's former hairstylist, who filed a lawsuit against Brooks, 62, under the pseudonym "Joan Roe", claimed she was crippled with fear he would have her murdered in wake of her sexual assault claims.

Article continues below advertisement
garth brooks rape accusers assassination bombshell jane roe feared country icon was planning to hire hitman to shut her up
Source: MEGA

Brooks filed his lawsuit under the name John Doe.

The revelation was unearthed in court documents filed by Brooks before his accuser – a former associate of his wife Trisha Yearwood – launched her own lawsuit, accusing him of sexually harassing her on multiple occasions and a 2019 rape.

In his lawsuit, Brooks' lawyer revealed "Jane" had "also alleged a belief that” he “planned to hire someone to murder her".

Article continues below advertisement
garth brooks rape accusers assassination bombshell jane roe feared country icon was planning to hire hitman to shut her up
Source: MEGA

Brooks' wife Trisha Yearwood is standing by country star.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks filed his complaint against his former employee in September under the pseudonym John Roe.

He implored a federal court judge to stop the hairstylist from being allowed to sue him with "false allegations".

According to Brooks, the woman caused him "emotional distress including anxiety and fear for himself and his family" with her threats to "wrongfully assassinate" his character "through the public airing of such revulsive and untrue allegations".

Article continues below advertisement

The country singer recalled receiving a letter from his ex-employee’s attorney on July 17, which accused him of a "litany of sexual misconduct," including allegations of sexual “grooming” and sexual assault, along with her hitman fear.

Brooks released a fierce statement last week, pleading his innocence, claiming he had been "hassled to no end with threats, lies and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars."

Article continues below advertisement
garth brooks rape accusers assassination bombshell jane roe feared country icon was planning to hire hitman to shut her up
Source: MEGA

Brooks denies sexual assault allegations.

MORE ON:
Garth Brooks

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

He alleged the harassment went on for the last two months, adding: "It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of.

"Ugly acts no human should ever do to another.

Article continues below advertisement

"We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character.

"We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides."

RadarOnline.com gave an insight into Brooks' cheating past this week courtesy of his first wife Sandy Mahl's account of their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement
garth brooks accused rape sexual assault makeup artist new lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Brooks was a serial cheater according to first wife Sandy Mahl.

Article continues below advertisement

She revealed Brooks would go missing for "five or six days" to have affairs with other women.

Mahl - who was married to Brooks between 1986 and 1999 - said: "Garth has always been a very sexual person.

Article continues below advertisement

"It was his ego - proving he could look out, point and conquer."

At one stage, she told him to stop cheating or she would leave him.

Mahl added: "I told him my bags were packed, plane ticket's bought and I'm gone."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.