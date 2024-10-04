Garth Brooks Rape Accuser's Lawyer Sensationally Compares Him to DIDDY — After Country Star Branded Sexual Assault Lawsuit a Multi-Million Dollar 'Blackmail' Money-Grab

The lawyer issued a statement following Brooks' claims about the lawsuit being an "extortion attempt".

Wigdor said: "I cannot get into settlement discussions, but the suggestion made by Brooks that he was unwilling to pay millions is simply not true.

"It seems as though Sean Combs and Garth Brooks are using the same public relations team by attacking legitimate victims.

"We are very confident in our case and over time the public will see his true character rather than his highly curated persona."