Garth Brooks Rape Accuser's Lawyer Sensationally Compares Him to DIDDY — After Country Star Branded Sexual Assault Lawsuit a Multi-Million Dollar 'Blackmail' Money-Grab

The lawyer representing Garth Brooks' rape accuser has compared the country music legend to Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
RadarOnline.com can reveal attorney Douglas H. Wigdor slammed the country singer and drew a comparison to the disgraced rapper after Brooks claimed the lawsuit was a money-grab.
Wigdor claimed both men were "using the same public relations team by attacking legitimate victims".
The lawyer issued a statement following Brooks' claims about the lawsuit being an "extortion attempt".
Wigdor said: "I cannot get into settlement discussions, but the suggestion made by Brooks that he was unwilling to pay millions is simply not true.
"It seems as though Sean Combs and Garth Brooks are using the same public relations team by attacking legitimate victims.
"We are very confident in our case and over time the public will see his true character rather than his highly curated persona."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the federal lawsuit was filed on Thursday, October 3.
The lawsuit was filed anonymously, identifying the plaintiff as Jane Roe, a "celebrity and public figure who resides in Tennessee".
Roe alleged Brooks subjected her to traumatic experiences, including lewd text messages, groping her breast and exposing himself to her on multiple occasions.
She claimed her experiences were so traumatic she contemplated suicide.
In her lawsuit, Roe detailed disturbing alleged incident that transpired between herself and Brooks, including one incident that took place at his home, in which she claimed he exposed himself to her and forced her to touch him inappropriately.
In another incident, Roe alleged he violently raped her in a hotel room during a Grammy tribute in Los Angeles, California.
She further alleged the country star made inappropriate comments to her, sent her explicit text messages and put her in compromising situations.
Brooks denied the allegations and claimed they were extortion and defamation.
He further claimed Roe's accusations were made with malicious intent.
Roe's lawsuit followed a preemptive legal move by Brooks, who filed his own lawsuit against his accuser in Mississippi last month.
The country singer claimed the woman threatened to tarnish his reputation unless he paid her a substantial amount of money.
His filing stated: "Defendant's allegations are not true.
"Defendant's publication of these false allegations was not privileged but was made with malice, ill will, and for the improper purpose of extorting an unwarranted payment from Plaintiff."
Roe has taken legal action under the state's Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act and aims to obtain an injunction against the alleged extortionate behavior and seeks compensatory damages for the harm caused.
RadarOnline.com previously reported Combs accused the lone sex trafficking victim named in his indictment of attempting to extort him.
Combs claimed the alleged victim threatened to release a "tell-all" book that would be "embarrassing" for the music mogul unless he paid her $30million.
His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, stated in a filing: "However, if Mr. Combs wanted to buy the exclusive rights to the book, then he would own the rights and could prevent the book from ever being published. Her lawyer then said that in order to stop the book from being published, Mr. Combs would have to pay $30,000,000."
Agnifilo claimed when the alleged victim's "clear extortion proved unavailing" she "took another tack" and filed a civil lawsuit against the Bad Boy Records founder, which took "advantage of an expanded statute of limitations for sex cases".
