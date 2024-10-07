Rape-Accused Garth Brooks' First Wife's Shocking Account of His Serial Cheating Revealed — With Country Icon Admitting He Loved Being With 'Up To 8 Women' At Once
Garth Brooks' first wife accused the singer of being a serial cheater and claimed he would go missing for "five or six days" with different women.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the country star, 62, currently under investigation for rape, regularly cheated on Sandy Mahl before the childhood sweethearts split in 2001.
After explaining Brooks' seedy disappearing acts, Mahl said: "Garth has always been a very sexual person.
"It was his ego – proving he could look out, point and conquer."
At one stage, she told him to stop cheating or she would leave him.
Mahl added: "I told him my bags were packed, plane ticket's bought and I'm gone."
The warning worked as Brooks remained loyal and the pair went onto spend nine more years together, sharing three daughters, before they separated in 2001 when Mahl received $125 million as a divorce settlement.
However Brooks, who went onto date current wife Trisha Yearwood, claimed his womanizing actually sparked life into his first marriage.
He said: "The wife I got back after my infidelity was 15 times the woman I had.
"I'm not telling anybody, ‘If you're not happy, go out and screw around because your wife will become a dynamo for you,' but I gotta be honest with you – that's what happened to me."
Describing women as "cool and as different as snowflakes," Brooks boasted: "You can be with seven or eight women and get seven or eight sides of what a woman is. Women are neat. They are enticing."
Brooks had met Yearwood early into his first marriage and admitted he had feelings for her.
He said: "It's strange 'cause I felt that feeling like when you just meet your wife but I'd been married for 13 months."
Speaking in his The Road I’m On documentary, Mahl said the former couple "grew apart" and had no boxes but to split.
She said: "He'd be gone eight to 10 weeks at a time.
- Rape-Accused Garth Brooks Praised Wife Trisha Yearwood for Being His Partner in 'Bad Times' — 2 Days Before Sexual Assault Scandal Erupted... and 24 HOURS After She Sold Their $4.5M Home
- Trisha Yearwood Warning Husband Garth Brooks To 'Spice Things Up' In Their 17-Year Marriage: Source
- Sex On The Side: Hollywood’s Hottest Mistresses
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
"He'd come home, [and] there would be number-one parties, or shows, or CMAs, or ACMs, American Music Awards, so it was constantly going.
"But we both grew apart really, really quickly."
Brooks says his relationship with his former wife is stronger now than it ever was.
He told US Weekly in 2019: "She was phenomenal. (I was) gone so much on the road (during our marriage), there were things I guess she was (trying to tell) me that I didn't hear until this biography. It's rare you get to hear the other side.
"I just saw her and I think I hugged her harder than I ever have now that I know things that either I didn't hear or that she didn't say until now."
Brooks is currently battling to save his career after being accused of raping a makeup artist in a Los Angeles hotel room in 2019, according to a lawsuit filed last Thursday in California.
The singer has staunchly denied the claims which he describes as an attempt to extort him out of "many millions of dollars" in hush money.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.