Chilling Video of Diddy 'Carrying Out Mafia-Style Frisk of Young Justin Bieber For WIRE' Resurfaces — As Fears Grow Over Shockingly Skinny Singer's Mental Health
A chilling video featuring Sean 'Diddy' Combs "patting down" Justin Bieber has resurfaced, sparking fresh fears for the former teen star's health.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the footage, recorded in 2021, shows the rapper, 54, repeatedly touching Bieber's upper body allegedly checking for a wire.
The unsettling video has sparked fans' concern the Canadian singer, 30, may have been "a victim of grooming and sexual abuse" due to his association with the rapper, who three years later was indicted on sex trafficking charges.
Worries over the star's health have rocketed since Diddy's arrest, as the singer – who became a father for the first time in August – was pictured looking gaunt and skinny on a night out with wife Hailey Baldwin.
Beliebers have flooded social media with their concerns.
One wrote: "He looks like he's going through it. I don't see happiness. Praying for him and what he went through."
Other followers penned: "Justin don't look healthy" and "he is so thin".
Diddy took Bieber under his wing as a minor and invited the star to his notorious X-rated parties.
Several videos of the pair resurfaced in the wake of Diddy's arrest.
One clip saw Diddy, who is 24 years older than Justin, documenting his "48 hours" staying with the singer when he was just 15.
The mogul said: "He's having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose. But it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream."
He continued: "I have been given custody of him. He's signed to Usher and I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album."
"I don't have legal guardianship of him (Justin) but for the next 48 hours he's with me and we're gonna go full crazy."
Another resurfaced clip saw the rapper grilling a 16-year-old Justin on why he hadn't been speaking to him as much.
Diddy asked the youngster: "What's up man, you good? Selling out arenas and everything?
"Starting to act different, huh? You haven't been calling me and hanging out the way we used to hang out."
Justin appeared anxious as he responded: "I mean you tried to get in contact with me throughout all my... and what not... but you never got my number.
"I'm going to tell you my number."
The musicians also appeared alongside each other during a guest slot on Jimmy Kimmel’s chat show in 2011.
Speaking about his relationship with Bieber, Diddy said: "Mean, to a lot of us, he's like a little brother.
"You know what I'm saying? He's not afraid to call and ask for advice. He's somebody that industry-wise, the record industry is a strong family.
"He's somebody that we definitely have our arms around and we want to protect him, because he's such genuinely a nice person besides his talents. He's one of the greatest kids you could ever know."
