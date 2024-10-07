Chilling Video of Diddy ‘Carrying Out Mafia-Style Frisk of Young Justin Bieber For WIRE’ Resurfaces — As Fears Grow Over Shockingly Skinny Singer’s Mental Health

The unsettling video has sparked fans' concern the Canadian singer, 30, may have been "a victim of grooming and sexual abuse" due to his association with the rapper, who three years later was indicted on sex trafficking charges.

Worries over the star's health have rocketed since Diddy's arrest, as the singer – who became a father for the first time in August – was pictured looking gaunt and skinny on a night out with wife Hailey Baldwin.