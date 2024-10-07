Your tip
Shocking Never-Before-Seen Tupac Crime Scene Photos and Video Revealed — As Accusations Mount Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Behind Rap Icon's Murder

Composite photo of Tupac Shakur.
Source: MEGA

Never-before-seen photos of Tupac Shakur's murder scene revealed.

By:

Oct. 7 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Never before seen photos of Tupac Shakur's murder scene have been released as Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces fresh accusations about his involvement in the killing.

RadarOnline.com can reveal shocking images of the rapper's 1996 murder on the Las Vegas Strip, as the late rapper's family recently hired a high-profile attorney to investigate Combs' alleged connection to his murder.

Accusations center on alleged comments made by Marion 'Suge' Knight Jr,, who was in the car with Tupac and was also injured in the shooting.

tupac crime scene photos diddy sean combs

Hours before the fatal shooting, a fight broke out between Tupac and a rival gang member in the MGM Grand lobby.

Tupac's murder remained a cold case until the arrest of Duane 'Keefe D' Davis in July 2023.

Davis, a former gang leader, was accused of orchestrating the hit on the Dear Mama rapper, but he claimed Combs was responsible.

A detective, who testified before a grand jury, claimed Davis suggested Knight told people the Bad Boy Records founder was "responsible, if not directly, indirectly for the murder of his good friend".

Now, attorney Alex Spiro, who previously represented Alec Baldwin in his involuntary manslaughter case, has been hired by the late rapper's family to investigate claims following Combs' arrest on sex trafficking, racketeering and transporation to engage in prostitution charges, according to CourtTV.

tupac crime scene photos diddy sean combs

Tupac and Knight were driving on the Las Vegas Strip in a black BMW when their vehicle was targeted by a shooter.

Combs has denied accusations about his involvement in Tupac's murder, which took place on September 7, 1996.

On that fateful night, Knight, Tupac and his entourage attended a Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand.

Upon leaving the boxing match, an altercation broke out between a Tupac and rival gang member Orlando Anderson, who is Davis' nephew.

Hotel security broke up the fight – which was captured on surveillance cameras – and the groups went their separate ways.

tupac crime scene photos diddy sean combs

Multiple rounds were fired from the backseat of a white Cadillac into the black BMW.

Tupac Shakur

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Hours later, around 11 PM, Tupac and Knight were driving near the Las Vegas Strip in a BMW sedan. They were headed to Club 662, where the rapper was scheduled to perform a charity concert.

As the men were stopped at a red light at East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, a white four-door Cadillac pulled up to the driver's side of the BMW, where Knight was seated.

Suddenly, one of the Cadillac's backseat windows rolled down and a person rapidly unloaded rounds into the BMW.

tupac crime scene photos diddy sean combs

Tupac, who was sitting in the passenger seat, was shot four times.

tupac crime scene photos diddy sean combs

Knight was injured by bullet fragments in the shooting.

Tupac was hit four times from a .40-caliber Glock pistol.

The California Love rapper was hit twice in the chest – with one bullet striking his right lung – once in the arm and once in the thigh.

Knight sustained a head injury from bullet fragments amid the chaos.

Despite his injuries – and the vehicle having a flat tire as a result of the shooting – Knight managed to drive the vehicle away before coming to a stop again at Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, where bike police called paramedics.

tupac crime scene photos diddy sean combs

A gun shot blast shattered the BMW's window.

Both men were transferred to the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada. Knight was released from the hospital the following day on September 8.

Tupac was put on life support before eventually being placed in a medically-induced coma.

Six days later, the iconic West Coast rapper succumbed to his injuries and died on September 13, 1996. He was 25-years-old.

