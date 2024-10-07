Shocking Never-Before-Seen Tupac Crime Scene Photos and Video Revealed — As Accusations Mount Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Behind Rap Icon's Murder

Never before seen photos of Tupac Shakur's murder scene have been released as Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces fresh accusations about his involvement in the killing.

RadarOnline.com can reveal shocking images of the rapper's 1996 murder on the Las Vegas Strip, as the late rapper's family recently hired a high-profile attorney to investigate Combs' alleged connection to his murder.

Accusations center on alleged comments made by Marion 'Suge' Knight Jr,, who was in the car with Tupac and was also injured in the shooting.