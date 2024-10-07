Travis Kelce 'Does a Prince Harry' By Celebrating 35th Birthday Without Billionare Taylor Swift — As Rumors Swirl Pair Are on The Rocks After 'Showmance' Scandal
Taylor Swift's absence from Travis Kelce's birthday weekend has left some fans wondering if there really is trouble in paradise
Now, RadarOnline.com can reveal the fake "breakup date" and "showmance" allegations may have affected the loved up couple more than they have let on.
A source said: "Taylor and Travis were really sent reeling by the Showmance scandal, and they've never really recovered.
"She hasn't been seen out and about with him as much since it broke, and insiders have said she is lying low because of her recent security scares.
"But, in reality, this could be the beginning of the end for them. Her being a no-show at his birthday is a big deal."
Much like Prince Harry, who reportedly celebrated his 40th birthday with pals instead of his wife, Meghan Markle, 43, Kelce kicked off his 35th birthday with his teammates and family.
The Chiefs tight end seemed in good spirits as he attended Zac Townsend’s comedy show at the Midland Theater in Kansas City on Saturday, October 5.
According to photos posted on the comedian's Instagram page, he was joined by his teammate Patrick Mahomes, 29, his brother Jason, 36, and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, 32.
Noticeably absent was Swift, 34, who flew from Kansas City to Nashville that same day, according to a fan account on X.
After an offseason in which they seemed joined at the hip, Kelce and Swift – who was just named the world's richest female musician with a net worth of $1.6billion – have not been spotted much since documents claiming the couple was putting on a "showmance" circulated online.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the docs laid out their "breakup" plans and said it would happen on September 28.
Since-deleted pictures show the fakes went into great detail, saying their breakup statements "should be gracious, respectful, and stress mutual respect."
However, Kelce's PR rep shut down speculation there was any truth to the paperwork.
A spokesperson for Full Scope Public Relations, which reps Kelce, said in a statement Wednesday, September 4: "These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency.
"We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents."
Just a day after Full Scope's denial, Swift and Kelce were spotted packing on the PDA after a Chiefs win before they jetted off to New York City, where they continued their love fest.
Swift was last seen cheering on Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, just four days before their alleged breakup date, as his team took on the Chicago Bears.
She did not attend the following two games – in Cincinnati and Atlanta – amid his slow start to the season.
Her reps claimed her absence was due to her schedule and had nothing to do with security concerns at away games or the accusations she was a "distraction" for the reigning Super Bowl Champion.
Earlier on Saturday, at his Kelce Car Jam charity event, Kelce confirmed Swift will return to Kansas City on Monday to watch the Chiefs take on the New Orleans Saints.
He told a fan: "She will … not be here [today. But] I know she’s coming in for the game."
