Travis Kelce 'Does a Prince Harry' By Celebrating 35th Birthday Without Billionare Taylor Swift — As Rumors Swirl Pair Are on The Rocks After 'Showmance' Scandal

Taylor Swift's absence from Travis Kelce's birthday weekend has left some fans wondering if there really is trouble in paradise

Now, RadarOnline.com can reveal the fake "breakup date" and "showmance" allegations may have affected the loved up couple more than they have let on.

A source said: "Taylor and Travis were really sent reeling by the Showmance scandal, and they've never really recovered.

"She hasn't been seen out and about with him as much since it broke, and insiders have said she is lying low because of her recent security scares.

"But, in reality, this could be the beginning of the end for them. Her being a no-show at his birthday is a big deal."