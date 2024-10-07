Ozzy Osbourne’s Agonizing Final Days: Grim Video Emerges of Ailing Rocker, 75, Pumping Stretch Band Just to Write His Name — As He Admits He's Back on Drugs

Sweating and straining, the video below shows drug and agony-addled Ozzy Osbourne using a stretch band to give him enough strength and coordination to shakily sign his autograph.

RadarOnline.com can reveal his son, Jack Osbourne, 38, shared the concerning clip to promote one of the aging rocker's upcoming appearances.

In the Instagram post, Jack can be heard coaching his father, 75, as he wrestles with a stretch band.

Jack then tells the Black Sabbath star to "sign your name 10 times fast", which he illegibly does before needing subtitles to explain his marker is dry and needs a new one.

Then, while clumsily pumping a dumbbell in one hand, the Godfather of Heavy Metal turns to the camera and tells his fans to join "me and the family" at Son of Monsterpalooza on October 12 and 13.