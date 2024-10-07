Ozzy Osbourne's Agonizing Final Days: Grim Video Emerges of Ailing Rocker, 75, Pumping Stretch Band Just to Write His Name — As He Admits He's Back on Drugs
Sweating and straining, the video below shows drug and agony-addled Ozzy Osbourne using a stretch band to give him enough strength and coordination to shakily sign his autograph.
RadarOnline.com can reveal his son, Jack Osbourne, 38, shared the concerning clip to promote one of the aging rocker's upcoming appearances.
In the Instagram post, Jack can be heard coaching his father, 75, as he wrestles with a stretch band.
Jack then tells the Black Sabbath star to "sign your name 10 times fast", which he illegibly does before needing subtitles to explain his marker is dry and needs a new one.
Then, while clumsily pumping a dumbbell in one hand, the Godfather of Heavy Metal turns to the camera and tells his fans to join "me and the family" at Son of Monsterpalooza on October 12 and 13.
Jack explained in the caption they were in "full training" mode for the fan-friendly convention that celebrates horror movies and the people behind them.
The alarming video comes after Osbourne admitted on his Madhouse Chronicles podcast he has gone back to using "weed from time to time" and is "tempted to return to stronger drugs".
The Prince of Darkness, who has spoken openly about his addiction issues, said: "I am happier, but I am not completely sober. I use a bit of marijuana from time to time."
He then praised his wife of 42 years, Sharon Osbourne, 71, for motivating him to keep from creeping back into his old habits.
Osbourne said: "I am lucky my wife kicks my butt all the time, and she would make life so difficult.
"Even with marijuana, she will f***ing find it and get rid of it."
He also admitted he tried enough ketamine "to spark him" after being offered the anesthetic at a surgery,
The singer explained: "I went to a doctor recently and started to have this ketamine.
"He put a tiny bit in me, but that was enough to spark me. That thing came back and weighted my brain."
Osbourne also confessed he wasn't sure is his decision to stop attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings was the correct one.
He said: "If you are out there and you are using dope and you want to get off, there is plenty of help.
"AA is a 12-step program. It got me sorted out to a certain degree. I do not go to meetings myself anymore. Maybe I should do, I don't know."
His latest admissions come a year after he opened up about his declining health, telling Rolling Stone UK he's "got ten years left".
Osbourne, who relies on crutches and a wheelchair to get around, announced his retirement from touring in February 2023 due to ongoing issues with his spine, which he injured in a 2019 fall.
The fall led to four surgeries, the last of which "virtually left me crippled" he told the outlet.
The Crazy Train singer also suffers from Parkinson's disease. But in the interview, he said he doesn't "even think about Parkinson's that much" anymore.
He also questioned why he was still alive: "I've been doing a lot of reflection while I've been laid up, and all my drinking partners, I've realized they're all f***ing dead.
"I should have been dead before loads of them. Why am I the last man standing? Sometimes I look in the mirror and go, 'Why the f*** did you make it?'".
