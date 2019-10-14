Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jack Osbourne Reveals He Tried To Commit Suicide During ‘Miserable' Drug Addiction ‘I just felt very, very alone,’ recalls the former reality star.

Jack Osbourne is opening up about his past struggles with substance abuse, and he’s revealed in a new interview how his dependence on Oxycontin and other drugs nearly led to suicide.

On the new episode of the podcast “Dopey”, the ex-reality star recalled how he became so addicted to oxycontin and other drugs as a teen that he developed debilitating depression.

His battle with addiction nearly led to his death after his mom was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2002.

“It was just miserable and dark and weird and lonely,” Jack said.

“My mom was really sick, she had cancer at the time,” he continued. “It wasn’t easy for her or the family because we were like, ‘Oh, no. We are going to lose our mother.’ So I just felt very, very alone. I started having kind of suicidal thoughts, and for me the best option amongst it all was just to kill myself.”

At his lowest point, Jack disappeared for four days, planning to overdose after his mom attempted an impromptu intervention following a phone call from Jack’s friend, who told her the depth of her son’s addiction issues.

Jack, 33, finally returned home, where his famous alcoholic dad, Ozzy, said he’d check into rehab if he did too.

He agreed, and Jack went through treatment at Malibu’s Visions Adolescent Treatment Center.

Now sober for almost two decades, Jack can’t believe how low he once sunk.

“If there’s ever a sign of the insanity of this disease, that’s it. It’s like ‘Oh, you’re miserable, just kill yourself,’” he said.

Today, the former MTV star takes his recovery one day at a time, attending weekly recovery meetings and keeping himself busy with a strict and full schedule.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).