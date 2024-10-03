Your tip
Taylor Swift 'Dodging Travis Kelce's NFL Games Over Fresh Security Fears' and 'Not Because Their Relationship Is on the Rocks'

Composite photo of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift hasn't attended Travis Kelce's football games out of 'security concerns'.

By:

Oct. 3 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift hasn't been at boyfriend Travis Kelce's football games out of "fresh security fears".

RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders dismissed rumors the pop star was notably absent from recent Kansas City Chiefs games because the couple's relationship was "on the rocks".

Instead, Swift, 34, is said to be keeping her distance from NFL stadiums out of concern for her safety.

taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Swift attended the Chiefs home opener on September 5 but has missed his last two games.

Given Swift's stellar attendance at last year's Chiefs games, including home games at Arrowhead Stadium and away games, eyebrows were raised when the Karma singer missed back-to-back games in Atlanta and Los Angeles.

Despite critics jumping to conclusions and suggesting the pair were on the brink of a breakup, an insider claimed that's not the case.

A source told PageSix: "If she is going to a place that isn't Arrowhead, there are security concerns.

taylor swift katy perry finally bury hatchet comforting each other
Source: MEGA

Sources said Swift has 'security concerns' for games not held at Arrowhead Stadium.

"She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable.

"Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance."

Meanwhile, 34-year-old Kelce's performance on the football field has been lackluster this season, further fueling rumors his personal life is in shambles and has impacted his playing abilities.

But the source once again denied speculation, adding: "They are both tough people."

travis kelce partying fears taylor swift accused of ruining nfl star with jet set lifestyle after he flaunted flabby dad bod
Source: MEGA

Kelce's on-field performance has been lackluster this season, fueling rumors about his personal life.

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Rumors followed humiliating claims the couple's relationship was fake and strictly for publicity in the wake of a leaked "showmance document" detailing a planned break-up.

After a spokesperson for Kelce slammed the document as "entirely false and fabricated", insiders claimed the pair hatched a plan to prove their love was real.

Swift attended the Chiefs home opener on September 5. Afterward, she and Kelce were spotted at Prime Social in Kansas City with his teammates.

The following night, the couple went out for pizza in Brooklyn, where they notably turned down VIP service.

An insider noted the duo sat "in the main section like everyone else and that was by design".

travis kelce taylor swift new boundaries
Source: MEGA

Swift's team has been on high-alert since her three Vienna concert dates were cancelled after an ISIS terrorist attack was thwarted.

"For so long they hid out at home because Swift was afraid to make a public misstep and get torn to shreds.

"But she's determined to stop overthinking. Travis wanted pizza and to hang with normal people like he always used to."

Another source claimed Swift not attending Kelce's recent games has given the couple a "break" from media and paparazzi.

While she hasn't been at her boyfriend's games, Swift has been focused on prepping for her second installment of U.S. Eras Tour dates, which kick off on October 18.

Swift's security team has been on high-alert since her three Vienna concert dates had to be cancelled after authorities thwarted an ISIS terrorist attack.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the CIA tipped off Austrian authorities on a planned terrorist attack, which aimed to kill "tens of thousands" attending Swift's concert – and led to the arrest of three young men who had been radicalized online.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

