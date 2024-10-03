TikTok Star Charged in Brutal Murder After Body of Beloved Therapist Found Wrapped in Tarp on Side of Highway
A TikTok star has been charged with the brutal murder of a beloved therapist who was found wrapped in a tarp along a desolate highway in Louisiana.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the body of William "Nicky" Abraham, 69, was discovered on Sunday, leaving friends and family reeling.
Authorities have now announced TikTok star Terryon Ishmael Thomas, better known as Mr. Prada, has been charged in connection with Abraham's brutal murder.
The 20-year-old influencer, who has amassed over 8 million followers across his TikTok accounts, is accused of luring Abraham into his Baton Rouge apartment before violently beating him to death.
According to police, Thomas dragged Abraham to the victim's car and used the vehicle to dump the body about an hour's drive northeast of Baton Rouge.
The horrifying details of the crime began to unravel when a passerby spotted the tarp near Fluker, Louisiana, and stopped to investigate.
The driver's harrowing discovery led police to suspect foul play, and by Monday, Thomas was named a person of interest in the case.
- Man Accused Of Violent NYC Subway Attack Is Career Criminal Who Was Allowed To Stay On The Streets
- Horrified Dad Reveals How He Was Left Sickened By Watching Video of Mob of Feral Bullies Assault 13-Year-Old Daughter
- Diddy's 'Insane' 8-STORY 'Freak Off' Party: Comic Says 'F---ing Crazy Sex Party' Got 'Wilder and Wilder' the 'Higher You Went'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Surveillance footage reportedly shows the suspect driving Abraham's car just hours after the murder, raising alarm bells for law enforcement.
When officers attempted to pull Thomas over, he fled in the car, colliding with a police cruiser. The dramatic pursuit ended 400 miles away in Dallas, Texas, where Thomas was apprehended.
He now faces extradition to Baton Rouge to stand trial for the horrific crime.
After Thomas fled, detectives searched his apartment and reportedly found a disturbing scene: blood splattered across the floors, weapons scattered about the residence and signs that Thomas had attempted to clean up what appeared to be a gruesome crime scene.
The timeline police have put together indicates that Abraham may have entered the suspect's apartment on Saturday morning and never returned. Earlier that day, Abraham told his roommate he was stepping out to wash his car.
Witnesses reported seeing Thomas dragging a large, tarp-covered object down the stairs of the apartment complex. Now, detectives are analyzing the blood found at the scene to confirm if it matches Abraham's DNA.
Thomas, once celebrated for his comedic skits about dating and family drama, began posting unsettling content earlier this year.
A week before the murder, he shared a bizarre video titled "What I do after a breakup," in which he morosely sang while wearing eyeliner. His followers expressed concern, with many questioning whether this troubling behavior hinted at darker issues roiling beneath the surface.
Friends and family of Abraham are devastated by the loss of the reportedly gentle therapist.
Baton Rouge attorney Jarrett Ambeau, who knew Abraham well, said: "He was a sweet man, a very gentle soul," according to WVLA-TV.
As the investigation continues, some have speculated allegations made against Abraham in the past may have played a role in his brutal murder. In 2015, he faced accusations of molesting a young boy during a therapy session, but the case was dismissed two years later due to insufficient evidence.
The connection between Thomas and Abraham remains unknown, with no evidence suggesting that the TikToker was one of the therapist's clients.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.