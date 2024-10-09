The Ex-Files! Gillian Anderson Reveals 'Complicated Relationship' With X-Files Co-Star David Duchovny — As She Admits They Were 'Basically Married' While Shooting Sci-Fi Show

During an appearance on "Table Manners" podcast, Anderson described her relationship with Duchovny as "complex."

The actress added: "You know, when you work that intensely with somebody for such a long time. I mean we were basically married to each other. I’ve listened to his podcast a fair number of times, and I think it’s good, it’s interesting. It’s interesting hearing a man talk so openly about emotional things. I feel like I’ve learned more about him listening to his podcast than from working with him."

The X-Files was a sci-fi TV show that came to an end after season 9 when ratings declined.