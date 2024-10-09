The Ex-Files! Gillian Anderson Reveals 'Complicated Relationship' With X-Files Co-Star David Duchovny — As She Admits They Were 'Basically Married' While Shooting Sci-Fi Show
Gillian Anderson isn't holding back discussing her "complicated" relationship with co-star David Duchovny.
RadarOnline.com can reveal The X-Files star claimed to learn more about Duchovny after listening to his podcast despite working together on set for years.
During an appearance on "Table Manners" podcast, Anderson described her relationship with Duchovny as "complex."
The actress added: "You know, when you work that intensely with somebody for such a long time. I mean we were basically married to each other. I’ve listened to his podcast a fair number of times, and I think it’s good, it’s interesting. It’s interesting hearing a man talk so openly about emotional things. I feel like I’ve learned more about him listening to his podcast than from working with him."
The X-Files was a sci-fi TV show that came to an end after season 9 when ratings declined.
As rumors swirled of issues between the co-stars, Duchovny ended up leaving the series in 2002.
In an interview with The Times, he explained the reason behind the shock exit, saying: “That was just me wanting to have a family, but also to try other things. It had kind of taken up my life. There was no animosity with the actual show and the people that I worked with. I am proud of the show. It was culturally central in a way that it’s very hard to do these days in a fragmented landscape."
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
In 2016, the co-stars made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show to promote the return of the show, which ran for two more seasons.
During the interview, the co-stars discussed the alleged friction on set which Anderson claimed was caused by the dampness of Vancouver.
The actress explained her "hair kept getting frizzy" and “for every single take we’d have to stand there and blow dry my hair again" and said "it added to the tension" on set.
In a TikTok posted in early August, Anderson revealed the shocking reason why she decided to kiss Duchovny before her then-boyfriend, Rodney Rowland, at the Emmys in 1997.
She explained: “I don’t know why I kissed him first. I guess because he was on the show with me and we were practically married because we spent more time with each other than we did with our loved ones. And we were there to celebrate the series. So yeah, maybe that’s what it was.”