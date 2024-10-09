Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Gillian Anderson

The Ex-Files! Gillian Anderson Reveals 'Complicated Relationship' With X-Files Co-Star David Duchovny — As She Admits They Were 'Basically Married' While Shooting Sci-Fi Show

Photo of Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny
Source: MEGA

Gillian Anderson opened up about her relationship with The X-Files co-star David Duchovny.

By:

Oct. 9 2024, Published 4:55 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Gillian Anderson isn't holding back discussing her "complicated" relationship with co-star David Duchovny.

RadarOnline.com can reveal The X-Files star claimed to learn more about Duchovny after listening to his podcast despite working together on set for years.

Article continues below advertisement
laurens image templates
Source: MEGA

Gillian Anderson described her relationship with David Duchovny as 'complicated.'

During an appearance on "Table Manners" podcast, Anderson described her relationship with Duchovny as "complex."

The actress added: "You know, when you work that intensely with somebody for such a long time. I mean we were basically married to each other. I’ve listened to his podcast a fair number of times, and I think it’s good, it’s interesting. It’s interesting hearing a man talk so openly about emotional things. I feel like I’ve learned more about him listening to his podcast than from working with him."

The X-Files was a sci-fi TV show that came to an end after season 9 when ratings declined.

Article continues below advertisement
laurens image templates
Source: MEGA

David Duchovny ended up leaving the series in 2002.

Article continues below advertisement

As rumors swirled of issues between the co-stars, Duchovny ended up leaving the series in 2002.

In an interview with The Times, he explained the reason behind the shock exit, saying: “That was just me wanting to have a family, but also to try other things. It had kind of taken up my life. There was no animosity with the actual show and the people that I worked with. I am proud of the show. It was culturally central in a way that it’s very hard to do these days in a fragmented landscape."

MORE ON:
Gillian Anderson

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
laurens image templates
Source: MEGA

Gillian Anderson claimed her frizzy hair caused issues on set.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2016, the co-stars made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show to promote the return of the show, which ran for two more seasons.

During the interview, the co-stars discussed the alleged friction on set which Anderson claimed was caused by the dampness of Vancouver.

The actress explained her "hair kept getting frizzy" and “for every single take we’d have to stand there and blow dry my hair again" and said "it added to the tension" on set.

Article continues below advertisement
laurens image templates
Source: MEGA

Gillian Anderson admitted she basically felt married to co-star David Duchovny.

Article continues below advertisement

In a TikTok posted in early August, Anderson revealed the shocking reason why she decided to kiss Duchovny before her then-boyfriend, Rodney Rowland, at the Emmys in 1997.

She explained: “I don’t know why I kissed him first. I guess because he was on the show with me and we were practically married because we spent more time with each other than we did with our loved ones. And we were there to celebrate the series. So yeah, maybe that’s what it was.”

laurens image templates
Source: MEGA

Gillian Anderson kissed David Duchovny at the Emmys in 1997 before her then-boyfriend.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.