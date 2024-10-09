Taylor Swift Dragged Into Hurricane Milton Controversy: Moaning Swifties Blasted As 'Selfish and Tone Deaf' For Whining Apocalyptic Twister Will Make Them Miss 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift fans planning on attending the singer's Miami stop on her Era's Tour next Thursday, October 17, were blasted after expressing fears of cancelation due to Hurricane Milton's upcoming impact, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Social media users quickly clapped back at Swifties who failed to recognize the devastating impact set to be caused by the Category 4 storm.
Hurricane Milton, which is headed toward the Tampa Bay area of Florida, has been projected to bring 180mph winds to the state starting on Wednesday, October 9.
The storm has led many residents to evacuate the state in preparation or take emergency precautions to prepare their homes for the storm.
Earlier this week, Tampa mayor Jane Castor even bluntly warned residents planning to stay that they were "going to die" from the hurricane's effects.
Along with massive flooding, Milton is expected to bring up to a 12-foot storm surge that could have catastrophic results for the highly-populated area.
While Miami isn't in the direct path of the hurricane, many Swifties have shown concern over whether or not the singer will cancel her upcoming shows in the Southern state.
The "Shake It Off" hitmaker is currently set to perform three shows in Miami between Thursday, October 18, and Sunday, October 20.
However, the storm's aftermath — including travel restrictions and road closures — could have a major impact on Swift's Miami shows.
One X user said they would "lose it" if their concert was canceled after dealing with a "Ticketmaster battle" to secure tickets.
"Istfg if these stupid hurricanes end up interfering with the eras tour miami and they’re gonna have to be canceled i’m gonna lose it," they wrote, adding: "I’m so so scared." Other users quickly clapped back, with one person responding: "Not half as f------ scared as the people living in the path of the "stupid hurricanes. Un-f-------- believable."
"The fact that hundreds (maybe even thousands) of people are going to d*e and hundreds of thousands of others are about to lose their homes and the tiktok girlies wanna cry about the Miami Eras Tour possibly getting delayed. Just say you'rr privledged and tone deaf and leave," another tweeted.
"And honestly you dont deserve to have tickets to the Eras Tour or even call yourself a Taylor Swift fan if you're more concerned about a concert than HUMAN LIVES. Taylor would be disgusted if she saw what some of you were saying," they added.
"Miami is nowhere near the path of that hurricane and florida natives are worried about losing their homes right now. please shut the f--- up about the eras tour show that ur flying out for in 2 weeks," another declared.
Someone else similarly tweeted: "Yeah as a Florida native it’s really disheartening to see.. as if this won’t be the 2nd major hurricane in a 2 week time span to hit our coast. let’s focus on the cities & houses ruined, not your eras show that isn’t even happening this weekend."
No cancellation announcement has been made for Swift's Miami shows, which are currently scheduled to play at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.