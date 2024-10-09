Your tip
We Reveal the Jaw-Dropping — and Very Cheeky — Picture Mark Wahlberg's Wife Posted of Movie Hardman… Before Quickly Deleting the X-Rated Snap

Mark Wahlberg showed his buff body on vacation!

Oct. 9 2024, Published 3:48 p.m. ET

Mark Wahlberg's wife, Rhea Durham, has given fans a quick racy look at her famous husband before completely deleting the snap.

RadarOnline.com has learned that the actor's longtime wife posted a photo of his bare bum on Instagram for all the world to see.

The 46-year-old took to the social media app to share an eye-opening photo of the Hollywood star completely nude, with only a heart emoji covering his backside.

"Thinking back to this view of @markwahlberg," Durham wrote alongside the picture which featured Wahlberg in the middle of showering while on the couple's recent Fiji getaway.

mark
Source: MEGA

Mark Wahlberg's wife, Rhea Durham, shared an X-rated snap of the actor before deleting it.

This is not the first time that Durham has shared a spicy photo of her 53-year-old husband, as back in December 2023 she uploaded a look at Wahlberg during a red-light therapy session.

The picture featured The Union star in a red-light therapy bed in nothing but socks and underwear.

"Good Morning and you’re welcome," Durham wrote at the time. However, the action star would soon reveal that his wife didn't exactly give him a heads up she would be blasting the photo out.

"She took the picture and then posted it and then told me she was going to do that," he revealed to Entertainment Tonight afterwards.

mark
Source: MEGA

The now-deleted photo showed a naked Mark Wahlberg during a shower on the couple's Fiji vacation.

The pair tied the knot in August of 2009, and since then have welcomed four kids: daughters Ella, 21 and Grace, 14, and sons Michael, 18, and Brendan, 16.

"We have a beautiful family, beautiful life," Wahlberg shared with Fox News in December 2023.

"You got anything you want to change? You just got to work hard to be able to go on and make those changes,” he added.

As for the star's body, he has been quite open when it comes to how hard he trains and his fitness regiment.

mark
Source: MEGA

Wahlberg and Dunham have been married for 15 years and share four kids.

"I target muscle groups. I don't have to lift as heavy, but I have to have better form, a longer hold and a longer squeeze," Wahlberg told People in 2023. "I just wish I would've listened to the people who were trying to tell me these things and give me this kind of advice 20 years ago.

"I think because I'm training smarter, I'm getting the rest that I need. I'll go three days on, one day off."

Wahlberg can next be seen in the Mel Gibson directed film Flight Risk, out January 2025.

It will be Gibson's first directorial work since 2016's Hacksaw Ridge.

mark
Source: MEGA

Wahlberg is well known for his rigorous fitness regiment.

