Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > King Charles III
Exclusive Details

Fresh King Charles Cancer Scare: Monarch 'Dicing With Death' By Stopping Chemo For 11 Days So He Can Complete Royal Tours of Australia and Samoa

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles is about to embark on an 11-day royal trip.

By:

Oct. 9 2024, Published 3:28 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

King Charles' doctors are allowing him to take a break from his cancer treatment to fly to Australia for a high-profile royal visit next week.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the royal family is worried the 75-year-old monarch is taking an unnecessary risk as his health continues to decline.

Article continues below advertisement
king charles cancer scare monarch death stopping chemo australia samoa
Source: MEGA

King Charles will take a break from his chemo treatment.

The king will continue with his ongoing cancer treatment right up until he flies and will pick it right back up as soon as he returns to the U.K.

Charles intends to "squeeze in" a 30,000 mile, 11-day door-to-door trip in-between his treatment sessions. He will have a packed scheduled, attending up to ten engagements a day between himself and his wife, Queen Camilla.

Article continues below advertisement
king charles cancer scare monarch death stopping chemo australia samoa
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla isn't happy about King Charles going on his trip.

Article continues below advertisement

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Charles has the best doctors and care in the world, but this is madness – and has Queen Camilla going up the wall with worry.

"Charles has always prided himself on being stoic, but this is on another level.

"All his aides have begged him not to do this, but he wants to be at his best on his tour and not suffer the side effects of chemo while he's on official visits.

"But this is dicing with death, yet he won't be persuaded otherwise."

MORE ON:
King Charles III

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
king charles cancer scare monarch death stopping chemo australia samoa
Source: MEGA

King Charles will travel 30,000 miles.

Article continues below advertisement

Camilla is also planning a pre-tour break this week with friends.

A source explained: "The fortnight in the run up to the royal tour has been kept deliberately light for His Majesty. He will still be undertaking meetings, doing his paperwork and still come down for treatment.

"Australia is a big deal and he wants to be fighting fit.

"As soon as he returns he is also straight into a really intense program all the way up to Christmas."

Article continues below advertisement
king charles cancer scare monarch death stopping chemo australia samoa
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla wants King Charles to prioritize his health.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, top-secret plans for how to handle the king's death have already caused a strain within the royal family.

Since Charles announced his cancer diagnosis in February, succession planning was fast-tracked. Prince William began taking on bigger, more global roles and was appointed a new private secretary – though planning for the 42-year-old's reign was knocked off course with wife Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has launched a plot to work his way back into "the firm" amid his father's health crisis.

Rumors have swirled about Harry being "lonely" in California with wife Meghan Markle and desperately wanting to return to the U.K.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.