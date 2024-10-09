Fresh King Charles Cancer Scare: Monarch 'Dicing With Death' By Stopping Chemo For 11 Days So He Can Complete Royal Tours of Australia and Samoa

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Charles has the best doctors and care in the world, but this is madness – and has Queen Camilla going up the wall with worry.

"Charles has always prided himself on being stoic, but this is on another level.

"All his aides have begged him not to do this, but he wants to be at his best on his tour and not suffer the side effects of chemo while he's on official visits.

"But this is dicing with death, yet he won't be persuaded otherwise."