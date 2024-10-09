Fresh King Charles Cancer Scare: Monarch 'Dicing With Death' By Stopping Chemo For 11 Days So He Can Complete Royal Tours of Australia and Samoa
King Charles' doctors are allowing him to take a break from his cancer treatment to fly to Australia for a high-profile royal visit next week.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the royal family is worried the 75-year-old monarch is taking an unnecessary risk as his health continues to decline.
The king will continue with his ongoing cancer treatment right up until he flies and will pick it right back up as soon as he returns to the U.K.
Charles intends to "squeeze in" a 30,000 mile, 11-day door-to-door trip in-between his treatment sessions. He will have a packed scheduled, attending up to ten engagements a day between himself and his wife, Queen Camilla.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Charles has the best doctors and care in the world, but this is madness – and has Queen Camilla going up the wall with worry.
"Charles has always prided himself on being stoic, but this is on another level.
"All his aides have begged him not to do this, but he wants to be at his best on his tour and not suffer the side effects of chemo while he's on official visits.
"But this is dicing with death, yet he won't be persuaded otherwise."
- 'He's Not a Young Man!': Cancer-Stricken King Charles Is Bracing Himself for His Upcoming Trip to Australia
- Queen Camilla's Pledge: Devoted Royal to 'Step Up' Public Duties as Cancer-Stricken Charles Focuses on Recovery
- Royal Switchup: Prince William and Princess Anne to Take Over for 'Exhausted' Queen Camilla During Holiday Absence
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Camilla is also planning a pre-tour break this week with friends.
A source explained: "The fortnight in the run up to the royal tour has been kept deliberately light for His Majesty. He will still be undertaking meetings, doing his paperwork and still come down for treatment.
"Australia is a big deal and he wants to be fighting fit.
"As soon as he returns he is also straight into a really intense program all the way up to Christmas."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, top-secret plans for how to handle the king's death have already caused a strain within the royal family.
Since Charles announced his cancer diagnosis in February, succession planning was fast-tracked. Prince William began taking on bigger, more global roles and was appointed a new private secretary – though planning for the 42-year-old's reign was knocked off course with wife Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry has launched a plot to work his way back into "the firm" amid his father's health crisis.
Rumors have swirled about Harry being "lonely" in California with wife Meghan Markle and desperately wanting to return to the U.K.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.