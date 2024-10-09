'Dying' Al Pacino's Booze Regret: 'Godfather' Icon, 84, Admits He Only Gave Up Drinking When He Started Suffering Horrifying 'Blackouts' Memory Loss
Al Pacino admitted he parted ways with booze and drugs after he began to "forget things at a very young age."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor was suffering horrifying "blackouts" as he tried to cope with life in the spotlight.
The 84-year-old actor, who has been sober for decades, revealed in an interview with People magazine that he went to AA for a while before admitting "it was not for me."
As his battles with alcohol and drug use continued, he often skipped awards shows and press events which impacted his reputation in Hollywood.
Pacino's fame quickly skyrocketed due to his roles in The Godfather in 1972 and Serpico in 1973.
Pacino shared more stories about life in Hollywood in his new memoir Sonny Boy.
In the book, the icon revealed chilling details about his near-death experience while battling Covid-19.
The movie icon said he fell unconscious after telling employees he felt "unusually not good" while suffering symptoms.
The Godfather star explained: "I was gone. I didn't have a pulse. In a matter of minutes, they were there – the ambulance in front of my house.
"I had about six paramedics in that living room, and there were two doctors, and they had these outfits on that looked like they were from outer space or something," he continued.
Speaking on death, Pacino added: "I didn't see the white light or anything. There's nothing there. I'd never thought about it in my life. But you know actors: It sounds good to say I died once. What is it when there's no more?"
Just months away from celebrating his 85th birthday, Pacino told the New York Times he had found a "newfound perspective" on life.
He explained: "It's just the way it is. I didn't ask for it. Just comes, like a lot of things just come."
In the new book, Pacino contributes fatherhood as a big motivator.
He said: “It changed me for life. The idea that you're throwing your focus on other humans who happen to be your children. There's the love.”