'Dying' Al Pacino's Booze Regret: 'Godfather' Icon, 84, Admits He Only Gave Up Drinking When He Started Suffering Horrifying 'Blackouts' Memory Loss

The 84-year-old actor, who has been sober for decades, revealed in an interview with People magazine that he went to AA for a while before admitting "it was not for me."

As his battles with alcohol and drug use continued, he often skipped awards shows and press events which impacted his reputation in Hollywood.

Pacino's fame quickly skyrocketed due to his roles in The Godfather in 1972 and Serpico in 1973.