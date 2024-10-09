Sabrina Carpenter's 'Battle' to Play 'Sexpot' Character Revealed: 'She Didn't Connect With it — and Felt Like a Fraud'
Devoted Sabrina Carpenter fans who've followed the star from her Disney Channel days were shocked by her drastic transformation in recent years.
The singer went from being the adorable blonde actress, known for her roles in Girl Meets World and Adventures in Babysitting, to a mega s-- symbol, winning awards and selling out stadiums overnight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
However, the "Taste" singer's stardom might have been more calculated than some think. Sources close to Carpenter told DailyMail.com that the 25-year-old went to great lengths to change her image from a sweet child star to a "s--pot," following in the paths of Britney Spears and Katy Perry.
"She didn't connect with a mass audience, and drastic changes needed to be made," an insider told the outlet about Carpenter's significant makeover since signing a record deal with Island Records in 2021.
"With a new record label and new management, she was guided to ditch her everyday image and pivot 180 and sell herself as a 's--pot,'" they added.
The move did wonders for the "Please Please Please" singer's career as she's become a household name due to her unique sound and revealing tour outfits — the latter of which she's gotten flack for from online trolls.
"It made her very uncomfortable as behind closed doors she wears sweats, little make up, and likes to stay home and watch Netflix," the source told DailyMail.com.
Earlier this year, RadarOnline.com reported that Sabrina refused to let the criticism break her, leaning on close pals like Taylor Swift.
"She'd been a Disney girl and was told the importance of a wholesome image like Hilary Duff and Selena Gomez before her," the insider added. "To suddenly be showing skin and flaunting it while singing provocative lyrics was initially a challenge. She had to embrace her acting skills, but it worked."
Another source told DailyMail.com that Carpenter was willing to do "whatever it took" to get on top, even if it meant completely reinventing herself.
"Sabrina knows she has to just let go and accept that she will have to become a commercial product to establish herself," the source said.
"It is no different to what Britney, Gaga or Katy Perry did. They know what will sell and she will do that until she is at a place where she is able to call the shots. She has always known that it was her voice that will make her famous. She has a sound not out there. She knows this," they concluded.
Another insider claimed to the outlet, "Producers presented a more grown-up version of her and put the rocket ship on her back and actually gave her good music and now she is more adult, more s--ed up. If the talent wasn't there, she'd be forgotten, but she is now a bonafide pop star who is also being considered for roles in major movies."