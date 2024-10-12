King Charles at Center of New Health Scare: Cancer-Hit Monarch Persuaded to Take Two Doctors and Blood Supply on Royal Tour

Cancer-battling King Charles III has agreed to take two doctors and an emergency supply of his blood with him on his 11-day tour of Australia and Samoa.

RadarOnline.com previously revealed the 75-year-old monarch decided to ditch his life-saving chemotherapy treatment for the marathon 30,000-mile trip – with palace flunkies saying the move has sent his wife, Queen Camilla, into a “spiral of panic”.

We can now reveal Charles – who has been fighting an undisclosed form of cancer since February – will have two medics to monitor his every move when he travels to Australia and Samoa between Friday, October 18, and Saturday, October 26.