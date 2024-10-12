Sad Sir Elton John, 77, Admits Death Fears After We Revealed He's 'Crippled, Blind and Incontinent': 'I Don't Know How Much Time I Have Left'
Sir Elton John has opened up about his own mortality after being crippled and partially blinded in one eye.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer gave fans a glimpse into his fears about death in a new documentary about his final tour.
While sitting in his dressing room during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, the 77-year-old music icon contemplated the possessions around him and asked: "I wonder what is going to happen to all of this stuff when I finish? This is the latter time of my life. I don't know how much time I have left."
In his new documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late, the U.K. singer reflected on his age and shared: "You think about life and, er, and death. You think, 'Well, I just want to be where I want to be now.'"
The Rocketman singer revealed: “I don’t have to work after this. I will work and do records and putting radio shows together, but traveling takes so much out of you.
“It is very tiring. I am used to it. I am a veteran at it but this is where you start to think about mortality.”
- Empty John: 'Dying' Rocketman Elton Tragically Confesses He's Had So Many Organs Ripped Out in Secret Surgeries 'Only My Left Hip is Left'
- Not Still Standing! Crocked Elton John's Agonizing Last Days — Rocker 'Crippled and Blind'... But 'Battling to Save Face With Wacky Wheelchairs'
- 'Crippled and Embarrassed' Elton John 'Splashing Fortune on Gold-Plated Gimmicky Golf Carts' — 'They're Wheelchairs in Disguise!'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Sir Elton also delved into his history of health struggles, having undergone knee and hip replacements, as well as surgery for prostate cancer over the years.
He said his two sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11, worry about his mortality and tell him they want him to be around forever.
The singer admitted: "I want to be around forever. I want to see them have children, get married but I don't think I am going to be around for that. Who knows? You never know.
"So that is why I want to make the best of my time while I am around. Our time together is so wonderful and so precious."
At an earlier screening, he had joked about his health and said: "I don't have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don't have a prostate. I don't have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee.
"In fact, the only thing left to me is my left hip. But I'm still here."
Sir Elton said he was "24 hours from death" after contracting an infection following his prostate cancer treatment in 2019.
In his memoir, he wrote about how he was on a flight back from a tour in South America when he noticed he "couldn't stop shaking".
He said he felt "worse than I ever had in my life" by the time he got to the hospital and added: "Given some of the hangovers I'd had in the '70s and '80s, that was saying something…
"I was told that my condition was so serious, the hospital didn't have the equipment to cope with it."
Elton revealed: "In the hospital, alone at the dead of night, I'd prayed, 'Please don't let me die, please let me see my kids again, please give me a little longer.'"
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.