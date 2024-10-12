Sad Sir Elton John, 77, Admits Death Fears After We Revealed He's 'Crippled, Blind and Incontinent': 'I Don't Know How Much Time I Have Left'

Sir Elton also delved into his history of health struggles, having undergone knee and hip replacements, as well as surgery for prostate cancer over the years.

He said his two sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11, worry about his mortality and tell him they want him to be around forever.

The singer admitted: "I want to be around forever. I want to see them have children, get married but I don't think I am going to be around for that. Who knows? You never know.

"So that is why I want to make the best of my time while I am around. Our time together is so wonderful and so precious."

At an earlier screening, he had joked about his health and said: "I don't have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don't have a prostate. I don't have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee.

"In fact, the only thing left to me is my left hip. But I'm still here."