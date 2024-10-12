R Kelly's Distraught Daughter Reveals Horrifying Reason Why She's Waited Until Now to Accuse Caged Sex Beast Singer of Abusing Her as a Child

In a new documentary, R. Kelly's Karma: A Daughter's Journey, Buku Abi, 26, claimed the abuse took place in Illinois in the early 2000s when she was 8 or 9 years old.

She said: "He was my everything. For a long time, I didn't even want to believe that it happened. I didn't know that even if he was a bad person that he would do something to me.

"I was too scared to tell anybody. I was too scared to tell my mom."