R Kelly's Distraught Daughter Reveals Horrifying Reason Why She's Waited Until Now to Accuse Caged Sex Beast Singer of Abusing Her as a Child
Disgraced rapper R Kelly was sentenced to 20 years in prison on charges of child pornography and enticement of minors for sex.
Now the serial sex predator's daughter has accused her dad of sexually assaulting her when she was just a child – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the horrific reason she has waited until he was locked up to come forward.
In a new documentary, R. Kelly's Karma: A Daughter's Journey, Buku Abi, 26, claimed the abuse took place in Illinois in the early 2000s when she was 8 or 9 years old.
She said: "He was my everything. For a long time, I didn't even want to believe that it happened. I didn't know that even if he was a bad person that he would do something to me.
"I was too scared to tell anybody. I was too scared to tell my mom."
Abi offered more details about the alleged abuse and claimed: "I just remember waking up to him touching me. And I didn't know what to do, so I just kind of laid there, and I pretended to be asleep."
After finally opening up to her mother, the pair filed a complaint to the police as a "Jane Doe", but she was told they couldn't prosecute him because she "waited too long".
Abi revealed: "At that point in my life, I felt like I said something for nothing."
Abi said jail was a "well-suited place" for the convicted sex trafficker due to her own "personal experiences".
She revealed: "I really feel like that one millisecond completely just changed my whole life and changed who I was as a person and changed the sparkle I had and the light I used to carry.
"After I told my mom, I didn't go over there anymore; my brother [Robert] and sister [Jaah], we didn't go over there anymore. And even up until now, I struggle with it a lot."
Kelly's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, denied the claims his daughter made.
The lawyer's statement reads: "Mr. Kelly vehemently denies these allegations. His ex-wife made the same allegation years ago, and it was investigated by the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services and was unfounded.
"And the 'filmmakers,' whoever they are, did not reach out to Mr. Kelly or his team to even allow him to deny these hurtful claims."
The former R&B artist was convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering in September 2021 after Judge Ann M. Donnelly concluded he had created "a trail of broken lives".
In February 2023, Kelly was also sentenced to 20 years in prison on charges of child pornography and enticement of minors for sex.
