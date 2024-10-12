Placenta Hunger Grips Hollywood: We Reveal the 'Cannibal Celeb' Moms Risking Killer Diseases by Eating Their Afterbirth

"Cannibal celeb" moms in Hollywood are risking dangerous diseases by eating their afterbirth.

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal the celebs who’ve done it include Kim Kardashian , Alicia Silverstone , and Chrissy Teigen , according to sources.

The latest dizzy-sounding Hollywood craze has new mothers gobbling their baby’s placenta after giving birth.

While star moms swear it helps prevent horrific postpartum depression and speed postnatal recovery, the medical community has delivered its diagnosis: it’s not necessarily a good idea — and can even be dangerous!

Hilary Duff was among the celebrity moms who ate their placentas grilled.

The 38-year-old model-entrepreneur and mom of four with hubby John Legend said she did it to combat the depression that clobbered her after giving birth to her first child, Luna , two years earlier.

Teigen downed her placenta after son Miles was born in 2018.

The beauty laughed when it’s suggested that placenta gobbling “is not a normal thing” and snapped, “I’m in L.A. It’s very normal. They grill it here!”

A Tinseltown nanny told RadarOnline.com : “These Hollywood moms swear digesting your placenta shortly after birth helps keep postpartum depression at bay and they say it helps them get healthier faster."

"The most common method of placenta preparation is to dehydrate the placenta.

"Moms have been known to also eat it raw or cooked.

"Some moms chose to do as Hilary Duff did, and have theirs made into a ‘delicious’ smoothie. Hilary did this with her last two kids.

"But these methods may not destroy all the infectious bacteria and can make the mother, and baby that might be nursing, sick.”